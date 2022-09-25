Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2 first trailer overshadows Millie Bobby Brown's adventures

After a tremendous reception of Enola Holmes, the follow-up, titled Enola Holmes 2 is all set to premiere this year. Netflix recently released an extended teaser for the upcoming film, which introduces the characters and the new setting. According to the teaser, Enola Holmes has decided to follow her brother's path and become a detective. But it isn't especially easy for a young female detective.

Harry Bradbeer directs Enola Holmes 2 with a script from Jack Thorne. The film is based on Nancy Springer's young adult fiction series of the same name rather than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original material.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, reprising her role as Enola Holmes, and Henry Cavill reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes. Other cast members include Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Enola Holmes 2 trailer: A fresh adventure for the young detective

The extended trailer for the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown starrer introduces the entire setting and premise of the new challenge that Enola faces. Following the events of the first film, Enola appears to have decided to follow in the footsteps of her brother, the famous consulting detective (and the world's only one) Sherlock Holmes. However, things are not as easy when you are a young girl in a society that does not consider women to be equal to men.

But that does not stop Enola from trying. After a number of comical encounters with clients, Enola finally finds a case that would boost her reputation to Sherlock's level. However, this case is far more complex than Enola had hoped.

The case takes several twists and turns, eventually landing Enola in a dangerous situation from which she cannot escape alone. This brings us to Sherlock Holmes, who perhaps steps in at the right moment to help the case and his younger sister.

The synopsis for Enola Holmes 2, as released by the network, reads:

"Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need some help from friends -- and brother Sherlock."

Another synopsis for the film, according to Wikipedia, reads:

"Enola's newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city's seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society."

The synopsis and the trailer do not explicitly reveal what this case is. The trailer's only hint is that a young girl is looking for her missing sister. But this mystery is far more complex than it appears. The quirky trailer also suggests that the new edition of the film will be filled with humor, adventure, and thrilling revelations, much like the previous one.

This film went into production almost immediately after the release of Enola Holmes (2020). The sequel was confirmed in 2021. Brown reportedly received $10 million for her role in the sequel.

Enola Holmes 2 will premiere on Friday, November 4, 2022, on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

