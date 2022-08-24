3 lesser-known facts about Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is known for her breakout roles in Ari Aster's folk-horror Midsommar (2019), Greta Gerwig's period drama Little Women (2019), where she portrayed the role of Amy March, and Marvel Studios' Black Widow (2021), where she played the character Yelena Belova.

In 2019, she began dating the noted actor and director Zach Braff, known for playing the central character John "J.D." Dorian in the medical drama Scrubs.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's social media interaction began in 2018 when Braff praised Pugh on Twitter for her performance in the period drama Lady Macbeth. They began dating in 2019 after the release of Braff's short film for Adobe Cloud, In The Time It Takes to Get There, where Pugh played a 19th-century influencer alongside Alicia Silverstone.

After dating Braff, who is 21 years her senior, for over two years, Pugh recently revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and Braff quietly broke up earlier this year:

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

In the wake of the couple calling it quits, let us look at some lesser-known facts about Florence Pugh.

3 things about Florence Pugh that you might not know

1) She loves dogs and plants

Florence Pugh loves succulents. She has a particular cactus named Barry, about whom she regularly posts a series of updates on her Instagram Stories. Following the advice of her fans, she even performed surgery on the cactus to save it.

Pugh is also a massive dog lover. Her dog, Sir Albert Pugh, has his own Instagram hashtag, #SirAlbertPugh. During the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, with her then partner Zach Braff, she also fostered a puppy named Billie from the Los Angeles-based animal rescue organization Labelle Foundation. They ultimately ended up officially adopting Billie.

2) She loves cooking

Given that her father, Clinton Pugh, is a restaurateur, it shouldn't be surprising that Florence Pugh is interested in cooking. Her journey as an amateur chef started during the COVID-19 pandemic when she moved into Zach Braff's Los Angeles mansion. Her YouTube channel, Cooking With Flo, features her cooking videos filmed in Braff's lavish and expansive kitchen.

The entertaining videos showcase Pugh's love for cooking and feature quick recipes with leftover food. She also talks about her day and often dances around the kitchen to the music she listens to. The couple's adopted dog, Billie, also occasionally appears in the videos.

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Pugh also stated that she is currently preparing her kitchen in London so that she can continue Cooking With Flo.

3) She started her journey as a singer

Besides being an accomplished actress, Florence Pugh is a very talented musician who writes her own music, just like her actor brother Toby Sebastian. She can also play the guitar and piano.

Pugh started her journey by singing covers on YouTube under the name Flossie Rose before switching to her acting career. Her most popular covers include Bob Dylan's ballad Make You Feel My Love and Wonderwall by Oasis.

Florence Pugh has a string of high-profile projects scheduled to be released in 2022 and 2023, including Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, where she stars alongside Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

This will be followed by an adaptation of Emma Donoghue's The Wonder and the much-awaited star-packed Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Rami Malek. Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya alongside Pugh, is also slated for release next year.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have also collaborated on Braff's upcoming drama, A Good Person, which is scheduled to be released next year.

