Florence Pugh and Will Poulter Ibiza pictures send fans into a frenzy

English actress Florence Pugh and Will Poulter spent some time together over the weekend. As per photographs obtained by the Daily Mail on May 23, the 26-year-old actress and Poulter were seen enjoying their time on the beach in Ibiza, Spain.

In the pictures, Pugh is seen wearing a light blue bikini with gold necklaces and other accessories, while the We're the Millers star wore black swimming trunks.

The British stars were caught joking in the waves with friends. Later, the Black Widow actress was seen patting the Maze Runner: The Death Cure actor's back in one photo and speaking near the group's beach daybed in another.

They were also seen having cocktails on the beach. The actors were in Spain to celebrate Harris Reed's birthday, about whom, Pugh posted on her Instagram as well.

Pugh and Will Poulter were co-stars in 2019's film Midsommar.

Fans were happy on seeing Florence Pugh and Will Poulter's pictures

Moments after Florence Pugh and Will Poulter's pictures went viral on the internet, Twitterati expressed their excitement on seeing the two stars together. Many were also shipping the duo while the others were expressing their happiness on Pugh allegedly not dating Zach Braff.

barbie (2023) dir. greta gerwig @margotspoolboy i do in fact hope florence pugh dumps her old ass bf for will poulter i think that would nicely set the tone for the whole summer i do in fact hope florence pugh dumps her old ass bf for will poulter i think that would nicely set the tone for the whole summer

sophia @hellopugh do I think florence pugh and will poulter are dating? no. would I support of them if they were? yes bc anything is better than that expired man. they’re probably just two friends having fun and I’m all here for it!!! do I think florence pugh and will poulter are dating? no. would I support of them if they were? yes bc anything is better than that expired man. they’re probably just two friends having fun and I’m all here for it!!! https://t.co/ZLBAzczEaO

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's relationship explored

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff first sparked romance rumors in April 2019 when they were photographed holding hands in New York City.

The couple waited until December 2019 to acknowledge their relationship and have kept their romance pretty quiet ever since.

Braff, on the other hand, publicly addressed the rumors in January 2020, raving over his girlfriend on her birthday. He referred to her as a "beautiful human being" before praising her even further. In his Instagram Story, he wrote:

“I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent.”

However, the two have been slammed on social media because of the age difference between them. Florence is 26 years old, while Zach is 47.

The Little Women actress also defended her romance with Braff by addressing a rude comment on the Scrubs actor.

In one of Pugh's Instagram uploads, Braff commented with a prince emoji, to which one of the user's replied to him:

“You’re 44 years old.”

To this, the actress replied:

“And yet he got it.”

As time progressed, the Black Widow actress became more vocal about their relationship. In an interview with Elle U.K., published in May 2021, the actress said:

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to. I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

Florence Pugh Media @FPDMedia Florence Pugh and Zach Braff out on a date in Los Angeles recently Florence Pugh and Zach Braff out on a date in Los Angeles recently https://t.co/baC6WPGJ0S

While speaking to The Sunday Times in June 2021, she also revealed that Zach may not be the person people "expected" her to fall in love with.

“It’s my life, and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person! It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s—t on it.”

In April 2022, Florence Pugh wished her boyfriend Zach on his birthday via an Instagram post.

As of now, it is not clear if the two have broken up or not since Pugh was seen spending time with Will Poulter in Ibiza.

On the professional front, Pugh has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will star in Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder, Oppenheimer, A Good Person, and Dune: Part Two, as per her IMDb profile.

