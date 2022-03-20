When did Zach Braff and Florence Pugh start dating? Relationship explored as director praises girlfriend's acting skills

Zach Braff recently praised his girlfriend, Florence Pugh, for her performance in their upcoming movie, A Good Person.

While speaking to Collider, Braff opened up about A Good Person and Pugh’s role, stating that he was a bit biased given their off-screen relationship. He said,

“It’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see. I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven’t seen Morgan like this in years.”

He said they just finalized the movie and are starting production next week. He did not confirm the release date for the movie, instead saying,

“I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actress[es] working. This performance she gives is unbelievable.”

The pair have kept their relationship mostly private and some have criticized the duo for their age difference.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh's relationship timeline

Zach Braff started liking Florence Pugh’s pictures on Instagram in the fall of 2018. It might have been when the latter was cast in Braff’s 2019 short film In The Time It Takes to Get There.

Following the release of the short, the duo were spotted walking through New York City holding hands. Their relationship came after Zach’s separation from model Taylor Bagley in 2014.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh made their relationship official in 2020 (Images via Toni Anne Barson and Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

The Garden State star shared a picture of himself with Toby Sebastian, Pugh’s older brother, in June 2019. The Black Widow actress was featured in a picture shared by Braff in October 2019. They were seen with a group visiting Disneyland in Braff’s post the following month.

Zach and Florence were spotted together at the L.A. premiere of Marriage Story on November 5, 2019. But they attended the NYC premiere of Pugh’s film Little Women separately.

The following year, they were spotted together on a few other occasions. Pugh made their relationship 'Instagram official' in April 2020. She shared the first picture of him solo.

'A Good Person' expected release timeline and other details

Written, directed, and produced by Zach Braff, A Good Person is an upcoming drama film. It features Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Celeste O’Connor, Zoe Lister-Zones, and Chinaza Uche in the lead roles.

The movie’s premise will follow Allison, played by Pugh, who forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law years after being involved in a fatal accident. It is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen