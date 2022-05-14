How old is Nadia Ferreira? Age difference with Marc Anthony explored as singer gets engaged

Marc Anthony recently got engaged to his 23-year-old girlfriend Nadia Ferreira. Ferreira confirmed the news and has already shared glimpses of her diamond engagement ring this week on social media.

Ferreira posted a close-up picture of Anthony and her holding hands on her Instagram story and tagged Anthony in the same. She wrote, “Engagement party!!!” Marc’s ring finger had a black tattoo on it, and Nadia showed off her new square diamond.

About Marc Anthony’s fiancée: Age, career, and more

Nadia Ferreira is a model and beauty pageant titleholder (Image via Menahem Kahana/Getty Images)

Nadia Ferreira is a well-known fashion model and beauty pageant titleholder. She was crowned Miss Universe Paraguay 2021. She recently turned 23 on May 10, 2022. There is an age gap of around 30 years between Ferreira and her fiancé Marc Anthony, who is currently 53 years old.

Ferreira made her debut with a Patrol Jeans commercial among other advertising campaigns. She walked the runway on several occasions, including New York Fashion Week. She has modeled for fashion shows in Milan, Santiago, Paris, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Ferreira signed with the modeling agency Wilhelmina in 2018 and was featured in the editorial photography of Getty Images. In 2019, she posted a new picture on her Instagram account announcing that she had been chosen to appear at Cosmo Fashion Night in Mexico City. Nadia also participated in the television show Parodiando where contestants performed parodies of popular singers.

Nadia represented Guaira at Miss Universe Paraguay 2015 and won the title. She went on to become Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 as well.

Ferreira also represented Paraguay at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel. She was the first runner-up, the highest placement for the country in the history of the pageant.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s relationship

Three months prior to their engagement, Marc and Nadia sparked relationship rumors during a trip to Mexico. They became Instagram official in March 2022 when Anthony shared a picture of himself on a plane with Ferreira. The caption read, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” Ferreira has shared a few posts on her Instagram which seemingly confirm her engagement to Anthony.

Marc Anthony is a well-known singer, songwriter, and actor and has sold around 12 million albums worldwide. He is popular for his Latin salsa numbers and ballads, and has won many awards and achievements throughout his career.

