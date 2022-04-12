Will Poulter transformation: MCU's Adam Warlock reveals workout regimen and intense training for role

After the character was teased in 2016's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock will be finally portrayed in the third installment of the series by Will Poulter. The British actor shared information about his fitness regimen for the role and expressed his opinion about method acting in a recent interview.

While Marvel actors like Brie Larson have previously gone viral for their physical transformation, Poulter's take on Adam Warlock will require more extensive training for the actor. This is primarily because the Sovereign created the character in the MCU, and he is supposed to be the specimen of their race.

In the comics, Adam Warlock's unique genetic origin results in the character being a pinnacle of physical features.

What did Will Poulter say about his physical transformation for Adam Warlock?

Unlike his most renowned role as Kenny Rossmore in We are the Millers from the distant past, Will Poulter has significantly bulked up since then. While the actor almost matches Adam Warlock's height from the comics, he will have to put on more bulk to come close to the character's hefty appearance at 240 pounds, as mentioned by the Marvel Directory. This is a massive challenge as the comic book character's significant weight is pure muscle.

Furthermore, in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Poulter's Adam Warlock is expected to go toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth's massive Thor Odinson. Thus, Poulter needs to bulk up further to look realistically imposing against Hemsworth's bulky 6'3" frame.

In the interview, Will Poulter said:

"It's been a lot of gym work and a very, very specific diet. It means not particularly civilized at times. Quantities of food you wouldn't necessarily want to ingest. And other times, not enough food. I've gone through a series of different diets over the last few months."

The 29-year-old actor further revealed that he is in the "maintenance phase" of his physical transformation. According to Poulter, as of now, amid the shooting of the third film from Marvel and James Gunn, he has been trying to maintain his weight and bulk without eating excess food or cutting his body fat percentage. However, the actor may not have to keep this regimen up as chances for the film's reshoot are low, with Gunn storyboarding almost the entirety of his projects.

However, Poulter also addressed how unrealistic it would be for others to reach his physical condition within a few months. He also stated that this kind of training is not recommended for those who do not "have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training."

Edited by Siddharth Satish