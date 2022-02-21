How old is James Gunn? Jennifer Holland age difference explored as 'Peacemaker' duo get engaged 

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has announced his engagement to Jennifer Holland. The director took to Instagram to share the news. He uploaded an image of his fiancée wearing her massive engagement ring as she sipped on a beverage. He captioned the photo:

Several stars congratulated the couple, including Viola Davis, Rosanna Pansino, Benjamin Davis, and more.

Jennifer Holland also uploaded a picture of herself with her now fiancé on her Instagram, a few hours before the engagement announcement. She captioned the picture:

The 55-year-old Hollywood director has been dating the 35-year-old actress since 2015. TMZ reported that the two met through actor Michael Rosenbaum.

The couple have worked together on The Suicide Squad. Gunn also shot the actress in the HBOMax spinoff series Peacemaker. Holland stars alongside John Cena in the same.

Has James Gunn been married before?

Prior to dating Holland, the filmmaker was married to Jenna Fischer. She is best known for her role in The Office. However, the two split in 2008 and never had kids.

James Gunn and Jenna Fischer (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Holland has not been married before. Details regarding her former partners have not been made public either.

In a November 2015 Facebook post, Gunn described how the first time he met his fiancée "was like seeing a color I had never seen before." He continued:

"I didn’t know they made people like this: her wisdom, strength, integrity and kindness, all in one human being, were foreign to me."

Holland had similarly uploaded loving social media captions. In an earlier Facebook post, she said:

"James has changed so many people’s lives all around the world with the stories he tells, but there’s no one in the world who’s life has been affected more, or who is happier that James Gunn was born, than me."

More about James Gunn's Peacemaker

The series has been applauded by many fans and earned critical acclaim. Peacemaker's Season 1 finale was released last week.

Gunn has confirmed that he's working on another show connected to the DC universe. However, when pressed for information regarding the same, he responded:

"I can't quite say."

Giving DC followers a teaser, he mentioned that the upcoming series directed by him will not "be as much a comedy as Peacemaker."

Edited by Siddharth Satish