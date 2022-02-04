Peacemaker Episode 6 'Murn After Reading': Butterfly plans, the White Dragon, and more (spoilers)

Peacemaker is the latest addition to the DCEU, written and directed by James Gunn. The series is headed by John Cena, who plays the anti-hero of the same name, first seen in DCEU's The Suicide Squad (2021).

The cast also features Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Chukwudi Iwuji in the lead roles.

This article contains spoilers for Season 1 Episode 6 'Murn After Reading,' so read at your own discretion.

'Peacemaker' episode 6 recap and review

This week's episode drives new plots to the story and brings fans more questions than answers. In the last episode, Adebayo finds out about Murn's true identity as a host. Murn explains to Adebayo why the butterflies came to earth.

He also reveals that Harcourt and Economos have known about this for some time. They have come to understand that the butterflies have taken over people in positions of power and plan to dominate the planet.

Jamil makes an appearance in this week's episode after a long time. Flash, Wonder Woman, Taylor Swift, and the K-pop band BLACKPINK find a mention in this episode. Sophie gets Auggie Smith released from prison.

Peacemaker and his sidekick, Vigilante, tried communicating with the butterfly which controlled Goff. Right then, Detective Song and her team get an arrest warrant and raid their house. During the standoff between them, Goff escapes from the bottle it was held in and attacks Song, gaining control of her body.

Captain Locke helped the duo escape and later took Peacemaker's diary, which Adebayo had hidden in his house in the previous episode.

A shot from the episode (Image via HBO Max)

Goff, controlling Song's body, communicates with other butterflies through computers at the police department. A swarm of butterflies that just landed on earth attacks the entire police department and takes control of them. Murn and the team plan to find the source of the amber fluid and sabotage the plant, which they believe could shut down the butterflies' operation.

Finally, after long anticipation, we get to see Auggie Smith suit up as the White Dragon. The episode ends with Locke holding a press conference showing the diary and revealing the police department's plans to capture Peacemaker.

This new series is popular among fans and critics alike, and has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. New episodes stream every Thursday on HBO Max at 3:00 AM EST (8:00 AM GMT/ 1:30 PM IST).

