In September 2020, it was revealed that John Cena would be starring in a Suicide Squad spin-off series titled Peacemaker.

At the time, Vince McMahon's company announced that the new DC show will explore the origins of Peacemaker. The hero is described as a man “who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Production for the new series began in 2021. The show was finally released on January 13, 2022 with the first three episodes available for streaming on HBO MAX. The rest of the series is slated to be released weekly up until February 17.

In the episodes, Peacemaker's dad was introduced as a character.

So who is Peacemaker's Dad in the new John Cena show?

Peacemaker's dad is called Auggie Smith, a technological genius creating a number of helmets for his son, Smith also has a variety of personality flaws. The character is played by Robert Patrick who has starred in films such as Die Hard 2 and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion spoke of his delight at working with Robert Patrick after previously acting alongside him in 2005.

"So the very first film I was a part of when I was a bright eyed WWE Champion, (...) the film we did in 2004 or ‘05 in Australia called The Marine,'' said Cena ''The lead villain in The Marine was Robert Patrick. So, he played one h*ll of a part for us.''

"You know, all these years later, you know, almost 20 years later to come back and perform with Robert again and fittingly enough, he’s my dad, he’s Auggie Smith. It was awesome to be able to come back and perform with Robert again. He’s one of a kind." (h/t Essentially Sports)

What other acting roles has John Cena been working on recently?

TV+Updates @TVPlusUpdates Filming for #Argylle starring #HenryCavill #DuaLipa , John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Rob Delaney and Samuel L. Jackson has officially finished filming. #MatthewVaughn expects the film to debut on #AppleTV + this year! Filming for #Argylle starring #HenryCavill, #DuaLipa, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Rob Delaney and Samuel L. Jackson has officially finished filming. #MatthewVaughn expects the film to debut on #AppleTV+ this year! https://t.co/nM5iNL88ID

John Cena has been working on a number of films. The 16-time WWE World Champion has concluded acting for the upcoming release of Jackie Chan film Project X-Traction which is slated to be released this year.

Cena is currently filming for upcoming releases Argylle and The Independent.

Argylle is a spy film that features the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and the debut acting role of pop sensation Dua Lipa. The Independent is a political thriller that is also slated to be released this calendar year.

