"There's no transparency": PewDiePie calls out Chris Hemsworth and Kumail Nanjiani over alleged steroid use 

In his latest video, PewDiePie criticized actors who lie about their physique. The Swedish content creator extensively spoke about the blatant use of steroids in Hollywood and how people in the industry fail miserably at hiding the same.

In PewDiePie’s latest video titled “every fitness celebrity is lying to you..,” he educated his viewers on how several actors must be using steroids. He cited Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as one of the examples. Speaking of his physique, the YouTuber said:

“The guy is approaching 50 years to pack that kind of muscle, uh even with steroids it’s damn impressive what he’s able to accomplish. And the response is no, he puts in the work, he puts in the hours.”

He continued:

“What I’m also saying is he also dips his hands into the vitamin gummy jar. Maybe he takes two, maybe he takes four. That’s the whole point we don’t know. There’s no transparency.”

PewDiePie slams Chris Hemsworth and Kumail Nanjiani

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg also uncovered Marvel actors, including Chris Hemsworth's attempt in “expanding their muscles in a concise time.”

Speaking of the Thor actor, he exposed Hemsworth for promoting a fake fitness regime to his fans. Customers will have to pay a certain amount to gain access to their fitness regime, which will help one to mimic Hemsworth’s muscular frame.

However, PewDiePie alleges that Hemsworth’s frame is a result of steroids.

The 32-year-old YouTuber also addressed Eternals’ Kumail Nanijiani’s drastic body transformation. PewDiePie was not convinced that Nanjiani’s Kingo did not use any “secret sauce” for his built.

PewDiePie added:

“Anyone transforming in a year, that’s a dead giveaway. Building muscle takes time. It’s a slow process.”

Though the YouTuber listed many examples, he informed his viewers that he did not wish to point fingers at any actors. He said:

“I don’t know who’s right or wrong here. Am I supposed to be mad at Chris and Kumail and all these people? After all, they are just giving people what they want, which is seeing these actors transform in cinema.”

PewDiePie ended the video by recognizing the faults in mega movie production companies like Disney and Marvel. He mentioned that they would want actors “to keep quiet” and make their money instead of being open about steroid usage.

Edited by Srijan Sen