"I'm baffled by it": PewDiePie claims Nikocado Avocado is 'blatantly promoting obesity' on YouTube with his mukbang videos 

YouTube legend PewDiePie uploaded a new video on his channel recently where he spoke in detail about how he despises ‘mukbangs.’ The content creator cited Nikocado Avocado as an example and relentlessly bashed the concept.

'Mukbang' is a trending concept on YouTube. When the Korean word is translated to English, it means ‘eating broadcast.’ In such videos, creators sit in front of the camera, enjoying copious amounts of food while talking to the camera. Some of the biggest Mukbang-style content creators include Nikocado Avocado, Stephanie Soo, and Trisha Paytas.

PewDiePie has now found himself in a feud with Nikocado Avocado, who currently has over 2.83 million subscribers on his main channel.

What did PewDiePie say about Nikocado Avocado?

Recently, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg uploaded a video titled “I hate mukbang,” which has already amassed over two million views. The Swedish YouTuber revisited Nikocado’s videos. The former had criticized the mukbanger prior as well.

When PewDiePie spoke of his hatred towards the YouTube trend, he dissed the now dangerously obese Nikocado Avocado. The former also hinted at YouTube being biased towards video censorship.

While referring to Nikocado Avocado’s mukbang videos, he spoke about YouTube not censoring Avocado’s videos. PewDiePie stated:

“I just find it weird how this kind of stuff YouTube is just… and I’m not saying they should do something about it, I’m just observing how it works like this is all fine. Blatantly promoting obesity, especially not condoning it, Nikocado has never condoned it, kids are impressionable right?"

PewDiePie continued:

"As someone who has dealt with some censorship on the platform. What really? I’m just baffled by it. I’m not saying I disagree with it existing at all.”

PewDiePie had been shadow banned on the video sharing platform in recent years. His diss track on Cocomelon, “Coco,” had also been banned from YouTube this year. When doing do, the platform had cited child safety concerns and harassment issues.

According to YouTube Help, the platform bans content which includes hate speech, predatory behavior, graphic violence and malicious attacks. They also claim to protect viewers from sensitive content including nudity, s*x and self-harm.

However, the platform's efforts to "keep YouTube fun and enjoyable for everyone," does not include Mukbang censorship, despite the videos being potentially harmful for content consumers.

