PewDiePie allegedly got shadowbanned on YouTube, and the internet is not happy

YouTube has recently come under fire from the online community for allegedly shadowbanning its biggest creator, PewDiePie.

PewDiePie is one of the most famous internet personalities globally and has a whopping 107 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 30-year old content creator has millions of fans worldwide, who took offense to the fact that their favorite creator might have been shadowbanned by YouTube.

It all started when on Thursday, several creators and fans noticed that PewDiePie's channel was not accessible for some reason.

Moreover, it is reported that his older videos were coming up in search results, which implies that YouTube may have tweaked its algorithm to work against the Swedish YouTuber.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Pewdiepie may have been shadowbanned by YouTube. His channel no longer appears in search, and only 1 of his videos appears in top search results. His latest video got 34k views, 1k comments, 4.8k likes in 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/iCAffe4DZY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 22, 2020

YouTube SHADOWBANS its Biggest Creator!



PEWDIEPIE



His channel & videos do not show up in any search results on YouTube & his videos are not being sent out to his subscribers! pic.twitter.com/zPXAhHpvRn — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 22, 2020

And the fact that PewDiePie's recent videos were not showing up in search results left fans frantic, as they took to Twitter to criticize YouTube for allegedly shadowbanning him.

Shadowbanning is the worrisome act of ghosting or blocking a user's content from coming up in community searches without their prior knowledge.

Of late, several content creators have voiced displeasure with this unfavorable censorship method, and PewDiePie seems to be the newest victim. As dissent began to pile up, YouTube responded to the allegations by saying that it 'doesn't shadowban channels':

YouTube doesn't shadowban channels. It’s possible the video was flagged by our systems as potentially violative & needs to be reviewed first before it shows up in search, etc. Note that reviews are taking longer since we have limited teams due to COVID-19: https://t.co/f25cOgmwRV — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 22, 2020

We are hearing reports that PewDiePie’s channel and some videos are not surfacing within searches. We are currently working on fixing the issue. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) October 22, 2020

Despite apologizing for the inconvenience, the internet didn't seem too keen on letting YouTube's slip go away, as it took to Twitter to address the alleged PewDiePie shadow ban.

Did YouTube shadow ban PewDiePie?

In a recent YouTube video, Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering addressed PewDiePie's alleged shadowban, expressing concern over what it could mean for other content creators on the platform.

His caption for the video read:

"Well we all know YouTube is likely to say it was "just a glitch" but if they can do this to the platforms largest creator what's to stop them from coming for us."

He also spoke about how this phenomenon tends to be brushed under the carpet, while in reality, it is very much a cause for concern:

"This is something which has long been denied by big tech companies... obviously, I think this is something they actively do, usually they do suppression through supporting other content."

However, according to the latest updates, PewDiePie's channel now seems to be functioning normally and is visible in YouTube's search history.

PewDiePie himself pinned a comment to his latest YouTube video, where he stated that it was not a 'ban' and was instead the result of a 'bug':

Pewdiepie pinned a comment to his latest video saying it was a bug and not a ban. pic.twitter.com/M3amf7eB0d — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 23, 2020

While YouTube seems to be using the 'glitch' excuse to placate fans' flaring tempers online, the community doesn't seem to be buying it at all.

Check out some of the reactions online as the community reacted to PewDiePie's alleged shadowban:

Whether you hate pewdiepie or love him, it really makes no sense. The guy recently signed a streaming deal with YouTube? Has to be some form of algorithmic error — inabber 🦦 (@iNabber69) October 22, 2020

He has an audience of 107 million subscribers and refuses to push a degenerate consumer lifestyle or submit to the media that promotes it. Free thinkers aren’t allowed to have that much influence. Youtube (Google [Alphabet]) and other big tech want TOTAL CONTROL. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) October 22, 2020

Youtube trying to explain why Pewdiepie was shadowbanned pic.twitter.com/xTbhPRT0qI — HanniBirger Lecter (@Birger000) October 22, 2020

Demonic attack as recently Pewdiepie had been discussing Christianity. This is a direct attack based on Christian beliefs. https://t.co/hwuejoa1DB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 22, 2020

Let me get this straight: @YouTube have shadowbanned @pewdiepie off the platform, so you can't search for his channel. But they allow you to search for a self-admitted child predator and show his results firsthand? Alright, what the fuck is going on? pic.twitter.com/a3a3YYhoEp — Weston (@Uberfrau_Weston) October 22, 2020

alright @TeamYouTube, did you SERIOUSLY expect none of his 107M of subs to notice that Pewdiepie got shadowbanned? — 🇨🇦 仮面パイレト - Kamen Pirate 🏴‍☠️ (@Kamen_Pirate) October 22, 2020

You shadowbanned PewDiePie after making an exclusive deal with him to stream on YouTube, and put his show in the vault over petty bullshit.



But sure, you guys allows anyone to have a voice.



Give me a fucking break. https://t.co/NwT51tWANU — MagicalMelonBall🌼 (@mahoumelonball) October 22, 2020

If i had to guess i presume that its an automated feature that shadowbans channels that they are testing and it accidently grabbed a high profile channel by accident. — Steven BooGHOUL2988 Williams (@Boogie2988) October 22, 2020

Pewdiepie getting shadowbanned off YouTube just shows how corrupted the platform is becoming...



sad — Meltdown 🦋🎸 (@mmeltdownn) October 22, 2020

susan, you've literally just shadowbanned pewdiepie for seemingly no reason and you've removed many of my satirical videos from the platform claiming that they are "hate speech"



you can claim to be for free speech all you want, but you're not. https://t.co/Q5VBUN72ej — Scrimzox (@DaRealScrimzox) October 22, 2020

Dude this sucks because YT could just shadowban the shit out of you and you’d never know.

Idc if you like Pewdiepie or not this is ridiculous. https://t.co/tKqoxtkrW4 — Browntable - Mauricio (@Browntable_Ent) October 22, 2020

From the tweets above, it's quite evident that the recent PewDiePie fiasco does undoubtedly not bode well for YouTube. Moreover, if this trend continues, the company could soon find itself teetering on the edge of a full-scale creator rebellion.