"Jared Leto cuts off hand": Rumors explained amid method acting revelations 

Discussions about Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto’s method acting reached their peak after a satirical report stated that he had mutilated his hand to be cast in the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Following the report’s popularity, numerous fans took to Twitter to express their surprise over the alleged news, which insinuated that some had believed the mocking report to be real.

However, the virality of the report is not surprising as Leto’s past behavior on set in regards to method acting somehow tracks with such antics. The mock article was written by Hard Drive Magazine’s Mark Roebuck, which many followers believed to be true.

Hard Drive @HardDriveMag



hard-drive.net/jared-leto-lop… Jared Leto Lops Off Hand Hoping to Be Cast as Revolver Ocelot in Upcoming Metal Gear Movie Jared Leto Lops Off Hand Hoping to Be Cast as Revolver Ocelot in Upcoming Metal Gear Moviehard-drive.net/jared-leto-lop…

In the article, Roebuck wrote,

“Academy Award winning thespian Jared Leto’s latest extreme devotion to his acting career has seen him voluntarily sever his own hand in an effort to get himself cast as Revolver Ocelot in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie.”

What inspired the mocking report of Jared Leto chopping off his hand for a role?

While the original report by Hard Drive Magazine caused somewhat of a frenzy online, the precursor of the report might have been the recent news about Leto’s "toilet" habits on the set of Morbius. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa revealed that Leto’s insistence on method acting and using his crutches to walk like Dr. Michael Morbius caused many delays during production.

Espinosa further added how Leto would limp to the washroom with crutches, which took up a considerable amount of time. However, they came to the middle ground later, and the actor used a wheelchair to go to the washroom during the shoots.

Online chatter about Jared Leto’s recent take on method acting

This behavior, combined with the massive influx of negative reviews for Morbius, caused many fans to comment on the star’s reportedly eccentric behavior during shoots.

Lata Paine @LataPaine @HardDriveMag Ocelot is the ultimate Method actor, so it would make sense, if Leto got cast as him. He would be method acting method acting. @HardDriveMag Ocelot is the ultimate Method actor, so it would make sense, if Leto got cast as him. He would be method acting method acting.

Kaelan Ramos @KaelanRamos Sen 💀🔥 @DoctorPizzaMD Jared Leto is clearly a cryptid, a boogeyman created from oral traditions to warn kids of the dangers of method acting and being a massive douchebag. No real human being could be so outrageously terrible and still get high profile work, come on, people Jared Leto is clearly a cryptid, a boogeyman created from oral traditions to warn kids of the dangers of method acting and being a massive douchebag. No real human being could be so outrageously terrible and still get high profile work, come on, people For someone who prides themselves on what they think is method acting, Jared Leto never comes across as anyone other than Jared Leto. twitter.com/DoctorPizzaMD/… For someone who prides themselves on what they think is method acting, Jared Leto never comes across as anyone other than Jared Leto. twitter.com/DoctorPizzaMD/…

WiLLY @wdeweyy Jared Leto should method act as a normal human being Jared Leto should method act as a normal human being

r @ryangodling i will never forget how jared leto did method acting for the joker… what did he gain i will never forget how jared leto did method acting for the joker… what did he gain

half-Moon Knight @thaaaakier jared leto will say he’s method acting only to then go on and give the worst performance you’ve ever seen jared leto will say he’s method acting only to then go on and give the worst performance you’ve ever seen

Anothermillennialreviewer @AnothermillennR Method acting needs to stop being held up as this incredible thing, often it is just used an excuse to justify poor behavior, like when Jared Leto gave out used condoms which in other circumstances could be crime but Leto just played it off as him being method. Stop it. Method acting needs to stop being held up as this incredible thing, often it is just used an excuse to justify poor behavior, like when Jared Leto gave out used condoms which in other circumstances could be crime but Leto just played it off as him being method. Stop it.

DonRobbieBurner🫡🎳 @DonRobbieBurner @DiscussingFilm Jared Leto crafting the most ridiculous method acting just to give a terrible performance @DiscussingFilm Jared Leto crafting the most ridiculous method acting just to give a terrible performance https://t.co/3hxZZwHVPR

AlternateHistoryHub @AltHistoryHub Wonder what method acting Jared Leto did for this scene Wonder what method acting Jared Leto did for this scene https://t.co/QUfrjUupzt

Testament Pit Crew @mrfeelswildride I gotta say, people are giving Jared Leto a lot of credit when they say stuff like 'Jared Leto proves method acting sucks'



why wouldn't you just assume method acting is fine and jared leto is an abusive insane person I gotta say, people are giving Jared Leto a lot of credit when they say stuff like 'Jared Leto proves method acting sucks'why wouldn't you just assume method acting is fine and jared leto is an abusive insane person

ClarkQuill97 @CQuill97 "Method" acting has always been one of the dumbest concepts in acting and is often used by people like Jared Leto just to be a dick to the crew. David Harbour explains perfectly why that method doesnt even make sense. "Method" acting has always been one of the dumbest concepts in acting and is often used by people like Jared Leto just to be a dick to the crew. David Harbour explains perfectly why that method doesnt even make sense. https://t.co/5GA3U6oEVD

Multiple tweets also pointed out his previous films where he had indulged in similar antics.

Jared Leto and prior cases of extreme method acting

For his role as a drug addict in Darren Aronofsky’s 2000 classic, Requiem for a Dream, the 30 Seconds to Mars singer reportedly abstained from s*x for two weeks. He also lived with real drug addicts on the streets. Meanwhile, he also allegedly damaged his liver while dropping weight for the part.

While unhealthy physical transformations like that of Jared Leto are not uncommon in Hollywood, the star also made headlines due to his behavior during Suicide Squad’s production. It was reported that 50-year-old Leto had sent a live rat to Margot Robbie and a dead hog to Viola Davis. Meanwhile, Leto himself revealed that his co-star in the film, Will Smith, received used condoms and loose bullets from him.

With such quirky takes on method acting, followed by the controversial allegations against him, Leto’s future roles might be hindered if the actor keeps indulging in such antics.

