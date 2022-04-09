"Jared Leto cuts off hand": Rumors explained amid method acting revelations 

Discussions about Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto’s method acting reached their peak after a satirical report stated that he had mutilated his hand to be cast in the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Following the report’s popularity, numerous fans took to Twitter to express their surprise over the alleged news, which insinuated that some had believed the mocking report to be real.
However, the virality of the report is not surprising as Leto’s past behavior on set in regards to method acting somehow tracks with such antics. The mock article was written by Hard Drive Magazine’s Mark Roebuck, which many followers believed to be true.
In the article, Roebuck wrote,
“Academy Award winning thespian Jared Leto’s latest extreme devotion to his acting career has seen him voluntarily sever his own hand in an effort to get himself cast as Revolver Ocelot in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie.”
What inspired the mocking report of Jared Leto chopping off his hand for a role?
While the original report by Hard Drive Magazine caused somewhat of a frenzy online, the precursor of the report might have been the recent news about Leto’s "toilet" habits on the set of Morbius. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa revealed that Leto’s insistence on method acting and using his crutches to walk like Dr. Michael Morbius caused many delays during production.
Espinosa further added how Leto would limp to the washroom with crutches, which took up a considerable amount of time. However, they came to the middle ground later, and the actor used a wheelchair to go to the washroom during the shoots.
Online chatter about Jared Leto’s recent take on method acting
This behavior, combined with the massive influx of negative reviews for Morbius, caused many fans to comment on the star’s reportedly eccentric behavior during shoots.
Multiple tweets also pointed out his previous films where he had indulged in similar antics.
Jared Leto and prior cases of extreme method acting
For his role as a drug addict in Darren Aronofsky’s 2000 classic, Requiem for a Dream, the 30 Seconds to Mars singer reportedly abstained from s*x for two weeks. He also lived with real drug addicts on the streets. Meanwhile, he also allegedly damaged his liver while dropping weight for the part.
While unhealthy physical transformations like that of Jared Leto are not uncommon in Hollywood, the star also made headlines due to his behavior during Suicide Squad’s production. It was reported that 50-year-old Leto had sent a live rat to Margot Robbie and a dead hog to Viola Davis. Meanwhile, Leto himself revealed that his co-star in the film, Will Smith, received used condoms and loose bullets from him.
With such quirky takes on method acting, followed by the controversial allegations against him, Leto’s future roles might be hindered if the actor keeps indulging in such antics.