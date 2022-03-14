Who was William Hurt married to? Marriages explored as Oscar-winning actor dies aged 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who was best known for popular flicks like Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985), Children of a Lesser God (1986), and Broadcast News (1987), passed away of natural causes last Sunday, at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed by his son, Will, who noted in a statement:

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

However, Hurt, who had terminal prostate cancer that metastasized to the bone back in May 2018, not only made headlines for his work but his high-profile relationships as well. Nevertheless, he was not married at the time of his death.

Erik Davis @ErikDavis

The Big Chill

The Accidental Tourist

One True Thing

A History of Violence

The Village

Captain America: Civil War

… the list goes on.

What a career. What an actor.

A brief look into William Hurt's marriages and relationships

Sandra Jennings and William Hurt (Image via Ron Galella/Getty Images)

Hurt was first married to actress Mary Beth Hurt from 1971 to 1982. He also had a short-lived marriage to Heidi Henderson. While the actor was married to and separated from Beth, he had an affair with ballet dancer Sandra Jennings.

Shortly after the news of Jennings' pregnancy with Hurt's child was announced, Beth and Hurt made their divorce official. Jennings gave birth to Hurt's first son, Alex Hurt, in 1983. Jennings and Hurt called in quits in 1984.

According to several reports, later on, Jennings claimed that living with Hurt for five weeks in South Carolina amounted to a common-law marriage. Jennings, who "took the actor to court to attain some of his earnings," also alleged Hurt of being physically and verbally abusive.

Hurt then went on to marry Heidi Henderson, the daughter of Skitch Henderson (the bandleader of The Tonight Show), in March 1989. Hurt met Henderson "while they were undergoing alcohol and drug rehabilitation at the Hazelden center in Center City, Minn," as claimed by reports.

Hurt welcomed two sons - Samuel Hurt, born in 1989, and William Hurt Jr., born in 1991 - with Henderson. It is unknown when the pair divorced.

William Hurt and Sandrine Bonnaire (Image via Micke/Paris Match/Getty)

Hurt, who played General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also shares daughter Jeanne Bonnaire-Hurt (born in 1994) with French actress Sandrine Bonnaire, whom he dated in the early 1990s.

Hurt was also accused of physical and s*xual assault by his Children of a Lesser God co-star Marlee Matlin, whom he dated for two years. The two had an age gap of 16 years. Hurt was in his mid-thirties, whereas Marlin was only a teenager.

