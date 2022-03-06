What is a suspended prison sentence? 'The Boys' actor Antony Starr arrested for alleged assault in Spain

Antony Starr was recently arrested in Alicante, Spain and the news was confirmed by the city’s police department.

Alicante’s popular newspaper La Informacion revealed that the actor was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence with a fine of $5,464.97. The amount must be paid into a court account within 72 hours.

The Boys star was in Spain over the last month filming for a new action movie directed by Guy Ritchie. According to the New Zealand Herald, Starr assaulted a young chef when inebriated at a pub.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Antony Starr arrested for drunken assault. My guy did play Homelander on The Boys a little too well Antony Starr arrested for drunken assault. My guy did play Homelander on The Boys a little too well 👀 https://t.co/spYVZr1p7q

The chef was reportedly punched twice by Antony and glass was also factored into the assault, even though it is unknown if the glass was smashed in the chef’s face or thrown at him. The chef was admitted to the hospital and reportedly received four stitches above the eye.

Starr was arrested a week before Amazon Prime Video was scheduled to bring The Boys to SXSW with an extensive presence, including panels, immersive fan experiences, and more. The cast members of the series will also attend the festival with its creator Eric Kripke.

In brief, about the charges on Antony Starr

In a suspended sentence, a judge sentences a defendant to jail or prison time, but delays imposing the sentence to allow the defendant to serve time on probation.

Antony Starr was given a suspended prison sentence (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

When the defendant completes probation, the judge dismisses the case without placing the defendant in custody. If the defendant violates probation, the judge could impose the original sentence, which was suspended.

A suspended sentence and probation are two different terms. The former is a court-imposed penalty for a crime and the latter is a type of alternative to jail where a defendant serves a sentence in the community under the supervision of the judge or probation officer.

A suspended sentence mostly means that a conviction will remain on an individual’s criminal record. There is a different outcome with a deferred sentence or one that does not lead to a guilty conviction.

The Boys Season 3 release date and other details

The third season of The Boys is scheduled to premiere on June 3, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes will be released on the premiere date, and the rest will debut every week leading up to the finale on July 8.

The first two seasons have received positive reviews and two spin-off shows were also ordered. The series follows a group of vigilantes who wage a war against superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The majority of the cast from the previous two seasons will return in the upcoming season, including Antony Starr, Jessie T Usher, Karen Fukuhara, Nate Mitchell, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, and others.

Edited by R. Elahi