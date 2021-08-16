When is Legacies Season 3 coming to Netflix? All we know so far 

The third season of The CW fantasy TV series Legacies culminated on June 24, 2021. The CW also renewed the show's Season 4 in February 2021, which is all set to premiere on The CW in October this year.

Meanwhile, fans of the show are still waiting for the arrival of its third season on Netflix in the USA. This article will talk about Legacies Season 3's Netflix US release, cast, season 4, and many more.

The CW's Legacies: Season 3's arrival on Netflix US and Season 4's release

When will Season 3 arrive on Netflix?

Legacies season 3 (Image via The CW)

The first two seasons of The Originals spin-off are already available on Netflix in the USA. The third season, however, is yet to make its arrival.

The previous seasons made their debut on Netflix a week after their respective culminations. However, it's been more than a month and a half since season 3's conclusion.

The reasons behind Legacies Season 3's delay in arrival are still unknown. Viewers in the US, however, can still expect its release on Netflix before Season 4's premiere.

This article can say nothing conclusively regarding Season 3's inclusion in Netflix's library, and viewers will have to wait for the official word from either the creators of the show or from Netflix.

Meanwhile, fans can binge-watch the first two seasons of Legacies on Netflix. Additionally, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, which are set in the same TV universe, are also available on Netflix.

Legacies: Cast

Legacies: Cast and characters (Image via The CW)

Legacies is a spin-off of popular The CW series The Originals and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. Since all three shows take place in the same TV universe, The Originals and The Vampires' characters appear in Legacies. The main cast of The CW show includes:

Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson

Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby

Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman

Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman

Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael (season 1 - 3)

Quincy Fouse as MG

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Chris Lee as Kaleb (main: season 2 - present and recurring: season 1)

Leo Howard as Ethan (main: season 3and recurring: season 1 - 2)

Ben Levin as Jed (main: season 3and recurring: season 1 - 2)

When is Legacies Season 4 premiering on The CW?

Legacies season 4 is going to air on October 14, 2021 (Image via The CW)

The fourth season of The CW fantasy drama will premiere on its networks on October 14, 2021. Viewers can stream the first three seasons on The CW TV's official website in the US.

In many other regions globally, the three seasons of Legacies are available on Amazon Prime Video. Hence, viewers will have to buy the OTT platform's subscription to watch the show.

