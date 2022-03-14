How did William Hurt die? Tributes pour in as Oscar-winning actor passes away

American actor William Hurt passed away on March 13 at the age of 71. The news was confirmed by his son, Will, who said in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.”

Albert Brooks @AlbertBrooks R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed. R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.

Stephen King @StephenKing Very sorry to hear about the passing of William Hurt. He was a fine actor, an Academy Award winner. He also did a classic reading of my story "Low Men in Yellow Coats," from HEARTS IN ATLANTIS. I loved hitchhiking on his immense talent. Very sorry to hear about the passing of William Hurt. He was a fine actor, an Academy Award winner. He also did a classic reading of my story "Low Men in Yellow Coats," from HEARTS IN ATLANTIS. I loved hitchhiking on his immense talent.

William Hurt’s cause of death and career

Hurt’s son, Will, stated that his father died of natural causes. However, back in May 2018, it was announced that the actor had terminal prostate cancer that had metastasized to the bone.

Despite a few reports claiming he died of complications associated with the disease, his family members are yet to comment and confirm the same.

Career in the entertainment industry

William Hurt was mostly known for his appearance as William Hurt in MCU (Image via Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

William Hurt started his career with stage productions and later appeared in films. He made his film debut with the science fiction film Altered States.

Hurt then appeared in the 1983 comedy-drama film The Big Chill and the 1988 romantic drama The Accidental Tourist. He won the Best Male Performance Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1985 drama, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Hurt acted in films like Lost in Space and the 2005 psychological drama A History of Violence, where he had 10 minutes of screen time as mob boss Richie Cusack. He also played the role of a mysterious government operative in the 2005 political thriller Syriana.

Hurt was cast in the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s Nightmares & Dreamscapes and played the role of hitman Renshaw.

The actor gained recognition for his appearance as General Thaddeus Ross in Marvel Studios’ The Incredible Hulk. He reprised the role in four other MCU films – Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

The Washington, D.C. native was also seen in the 2007 biographical adventure drama film Into the Wild and the 2008 action-thriller Vantage Point.

Hurt was nominated at the Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category in 2009 for his role in the FX series Damages. He later appeared in the 2009 independent drama film The Yellow Handkerchief and the 2011 supernatural-thriller Hellgate.

Hurt played the role of United States Secretary of the Treasury Henry Paulson in the HBO film Too Big to Fail in 2009. He also portrayed Captain Adam in the 2011 television adaptation of Herman Melville’s novel Moby Dick.

Hurt was set to appear in the series Pantheon and films The Fence, Men of Granite, and Edward Enderby before his death.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Many people, including celebrities, have taken to Twitter to express their grief over William Hurt's demise:

Mark Ruffalo @MarkRuffalo

theguardian.com/film/2022/mar/… Wow, another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind. RIP Wow, another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind. RIP theguardian.com/film/2022/mar/…

Russell Crowe @russellcrowe William Hurt has passed. On Robin Hood, I was aware of his reputation for asking character based questions, so I had compiled a file on the life of William Marshall. He sought me out when he arrived on set. I handed him the stack. Not sure if I’ve ever seen a bigger smile. RIP. William Hurt has passed. On Robin Hood, I was aware of his reputation for asking character based questions, so I had compiled a file on the life of William Marshall. He sought me out when he arrived on set. I handed him the stack. Not sure if I’ve ever seen a bigger smile. RIP.

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann



This man, who I did not know but whose work I always admired, grabbed me at the Emmys the year after my father died and talked to me for 15 minutes about him and the importance of recognizing fatherhood in this life. I am still moved. variety.com/2022/film/news… Jesus.This man, who I did not know but whose work I always admired, grabbed me at the Emmys the year after my father died and talked to me for 15 minutes about him and the importance of recognizing fatherhood in this life. I am still moved. #RIP Jesus.This man, who I did not know but whose work I always admired, grabbed me at the Emmys the year after my father died and talked to me for 15 minutes about him and the importance of recognizing fatherhood in this life. I am still moved. #RIP variety.com/2022/film/news…

Jim Acosta @Acosta I will always love this movie. RIP William Hurt. I will always love this movie. RIP William Hurt. https://t.co/21EeA8NPvd

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan RIP William Hurt, 71.

Terrific actor, loved him in Broadcast News. RIP William Hurt, 71.Terrific actor, loved him in Broadcast News. https://t.co/2pwj35fEJ3

Michael McKean @MJMcKean William Hurt was a remarkable actor. This comes way too soon. RIP. William Hurt was a remarkable actor. This comes way too soon. RIP.

Dane Cook @DaneCook RIP to the legend William Hurt whom I had the privilege of working with on Mr,Brooks. He was delightfully sinister in this role & a lovely guy when the cameras stopped. What a career. What a remarkable body of work. RIP to the legend William Hurt whom I had the privilege of working with on Mr,Brooks. He was delightfully sinister in this role & a lovely guy when the cameras stopped. What a career. What a remarkable body of work. https://t.co/WUa9VKXWaD

Antonio Banderas @antoniobanderas

RIP William Hurt A great actor has left us.RIP William Hurt A great actor has left us. RIP William Hurt 🙏 https://t.co/rg3PmXOmFd

M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ @MNightShyamalan I’m so sad to hear of the passing of William Hurt. I had the privilege of directing him in The Village. He was a master of his acting craft. Every take was new and revealing. #rip I’m so sad to hear of the passing of William Hurt. I had the privilege of directing him in The Village. He was a master of his acting craft. Every take was new and revealing. #rip

Brent Spiner @BrentSpiner RIP William Hurt. A very fine actor. RIP William Hurt. A very fine actor.

The Bonnie & Clyde star was married to actress Mary Beth from 1971 to 1982 and Heidi Henderson from 1989 to 1991. He had four children – one with Sandra Jennings, two with Heidi, and one with Sandrine Bonnaire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh