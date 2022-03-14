3 memorable William Hurt roles apart from MCU's Thaddeus Ross

William Hurt was a famous American actor who was pretty active in Hollywood movies between 1977–2022. Throughout his career, he has acted in a plethora of movies and TV shows that have won the audience's hearts. Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) is one of the most popular movies from the lot that bagged loads of awards.

In the latter stages of his career, Hurt was popular for playing the role of Thunderbolt Ross, a fictional military officer who appears in the MCU. However, in this article, we will not talk about that character but other famous roles that took his acting career to greater heights.

From Altered States to Kiss of the Spider Woman, three memorable William Hurt roles apart from MCU's Thaddeus Ross

1) Altered States

Altered States is one of Hunt's earlier movies released back in 1980. Here he played the role of Professor Edward Jessup, a psychopathologist from Columbia University who specializes in schizophrenia.

The plot revolved around how he used hallucinogenic drugs to run experiments on altered states of human consciousness only to find that things were getting out of hand. The movie was directed by Ken Russell and made 19.9 million USD at the box office.

2) Kiss of the Spider Woman

Released back in 1985, Kiss of the Spider Woman is one of the most famous movies of William Hurt. Directed by Héctor Babenco, the movie had Hurt in the role of Luis Molina, who was serving imprisonment in prison in Brazil.

The plot witnesses how Luis Molina and Valentin Arregui (Raúl Juliá) engage in a prolonged conversation, only to come out understanding and to respect each other. Hunt won Best Actor for this movie at the 58th Academy Awards.

3) Broadcast News

Written and directed by James L. Brooks, Broadcast News is another popular movie that William Hurt featured in. He played the role of Tom Grunick, a local news anchorman.

The movie's plot encircles a dilemma where a television producer needs to decide between a reporter (Tom Grunick) and a handsome young lad who is not that good at his job. The movie made $67.3 million at the Box office and witnessed one of the finest works of William Hurt.

Other memorable roles by Hurt are from movies like Children of a Lesser God, The Accidental Tourist, Until the End of the World, and more.

