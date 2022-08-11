How did Jason Sudeikis serve Olivia Wilde her custody papers? Details explored as Ted Lasso star loses custody battle

Olivia Wilde recently secured a victory against ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis in a custody battle involving their kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. As per the court documents that TMZ has obtained, the judges have dismissed Jason's initial case.

Previously, Olivia Wilde was served court papers for the legal custody battle during a promotional event at Cinema Con for her upcoming directorial project Don't Worry Darling.

As Olivia started speaking about the movie, an unidentified woman stepped onto the stage and handed Wilde an envelope labeled "personal and confidential."

What happened between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde during the Don't Worry Darling promotional event?

Olivia Wilde was served the legal papers on stage when she was engaged in promoting her movie Don't Worry Darling on April 26. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a woman walked up to her and handed over the envelope, to which Wilde shockingly replied:

"This is for me? Is this for me?"

She reportedly opened the envelope on stage and scanned the first few pages before thanking the woman. Rather than making a big deal about the incident, Olivia Wilde continued her speech normally. While the actress did not reveal what was inside the letter, many attendees were left questioning the same.

Continuing the presentation on her upcoming psychological thriller movie, she spoke about what the themes in the film denote. Wilde did not, for once, comment on the mysterious envelope during the event. She said:

"What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you? That's the big question at the center of Don't Worry Darling."

While nothing was revealed at that point, it can now be noted that the mysterious envelope contained legal papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis.

Details about the custody battle between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

The custody battle between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde has taken a new turn. In court documents via Page Six, Wilde alleged that the two were planning to send their children to school in Los Angeles. According to Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis sent her legal custody papers when she did not agree to send the children to live with him in New York.

However, Jason Sudeikis fired back, stating that their Brooklyn home has always been the family's permanent residence.

Court documents obtained by TMZ note that a Zoom hearing took place in July with Olivia, Jason, their attorneys, and the judges from New York and Los Angeles. In the hearing, the judges agreed that New York (where Jason Sudeikis resides) is not the home of the children, who are now living in California. Hence, Jason's initial case was dismissed in New York.

However, this does not mean that the case has been completely discarded. As per TMZ, the case might be held in Los Angeles County.

According to The Daily Mail, Olivia Wilde filed her legal papers in which she called out her ex for using "aggressive" tactics to serve her the legal documents. Wilde mentioned that Jason Sudeikis' actions felt like they "were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard." She further added:

"He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

In her legal filings, Olivia continued:

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

In his own filing, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis clarified the on-stage fiasco at the Cinema Con event. Opening up on how the legal papers were served to Wilde, he noted, via The Daily Mail:

"I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened... Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

Olivia and Jason dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in November 2020. Since then, Wilde has been linked with singer Harry Styles, who is also a part of her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling.

