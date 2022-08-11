Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis drama explored as actress reportedly calls out Ted Lasso star over 'aggressive' serving of papers

Olivia Wilde reportedly had her first victory in the custody battle against Jason Sudeikis after the latter’s petition was dismissed by a judge who ruled that their children cannot live in New York as their home state is California.

As per new legal documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Wilde has filed a motion calling out Sudeikis for his “aggressive” serving of custody papers while the actress was onstage in front of 4,100 Hollywood executives at the CinemaCon event in April.

“Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

Olivia Wilde further slammed her former partner for using their private dispute to embarrass her on a professional level and said that Sudeikis’ move prompted her to take matters into court:

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests.”

She added:

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

According to court documents, Sudeikis and Wilde were mostly based in New York during their relationship and both their children were born in the city. The duo reportedly lived in a shared home in Brooklyn between 2014 and 2019 but also spent a significant amount of time in Los Angeles due to their work.

However, in his filing, Jason Sudeikis mentioned that while he and Olivia Wilde had been living in London and co-parenting their children since December 2021, he planned to move to Brooklyn after he finished filming for Ted Lasso in July.

The actor also said that he wanted his children and ex-partner to move to New York to maintain their current custody arrangements. He even claimed that Wilde “insisted” on living in Los Angeles and asked Sudeikis to have a discussion about their children’s custody in April.

He said that the Don’t Worry Darling creator has also shared her future about moving to London by the end of next year. Olivia Wilde is reportedly living in London with her current partner, popstar Harry Styles.

A look into Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ custody battle

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met in 2011 and got engaged in 2012. They welcomed their first child, son Otis, in 2014 and their second child, daughter Daisy, in 2016. However, the couple decided to call it quits in 2020.

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight at the time that no drama or controversy was involved in their separation:

“There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore. If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one.”

The insider also mentioned that the pair would continue to prioritize their children despite their split:

“Of course, their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make. They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers.”

Wilde and Sudeikis continued to remain friends and co-parented their children as per the custody arrangement, which allowed each party to have an alternative one-week of “parental access” amid their time in Los Angeles, New York, and London.

However, the couple eventually had a disagreement about where their children would be raised. On April 26, Sudeikis filed a custody petition and served the papers to Wilde when she was delivering a presentation about her film Don't Worry Darling at Las Vegas CinemaCon.

Following a few months of silence, Olivia Wilde recently slammed the move as “outrageous legal tactics” and called out Sudeikis for his “aggressive” serving of papers.

In his filing, the latter mentioned that he wanted his children to grow up in Brooklyn, where he now plans to move after completing the filming of Ted Lasso in July:

“For better or worse, I am a New Yorker.”

Sudeikis mentioned that he was initially “reluctant” to serve Wilde the papers, but her plans of relocating to London with their children prompted him to file a legal petition:

“First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods - thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives.”

He continued:

“Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”

Sudeikis said he decided to serve Olivia Wilde with custody papers out of fear that their children would be taken away from him. He also said that he planned to serve the documents in a “benign manner” at Heathrow Airport instead of the home where she was living with her current partner Harry Styles:

“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present. I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present.”

However, the actor revealed that the process server failed to serve the papers at the “intended location” due to “a series of logical mishaps.” Sudeikis also said that he was “deeply upset” about the public serving of the papers and only came to know about the bizarre moment when it made headlines:

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

In her own motion, Olivia Wilde claimed that she and Sudeikis agreed to send their children to school in Los Angeles but the latter recently wanted them to move to New York:

“Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off. When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

Wilde also argued that Otis and Daisy have spent the majority of their time in Los Angeles and London in the last four and even attended schools in the two cities. As per the latest filing, the judge ruled that California was the home state of the children and not New York.

Hence, the court decided to grant Olivia Wilde’s motion to dismiss Jason Sudeikis’ custody petition.

