London Fashion Week 2022 in photos: 5 celebs spotted at the event

London Fashion Week, as you might know, is one of the world's greatest clothing and accessories trade shows, organized twice a year. Part of Big Four fashion weeks around the globe, the show has hundreds of designers and celebrities turning up every year.

This year's edition of London Fashion Week took place from 18 to 22 February and the event had some of the biggest names from the world of fashion and entertainment attending.

Five celebs who appeared at London Fashion Week 2022

1) Nick Grimshaw

The 37-year-old British TV and radio presenter was spotted at London Fashion Week 2022. He was donning a checkered trench coat and black trousers coupled with matching shoes.

2) Alex Scott

Alex Scott, a former footballer currently working as a sports presenter, was seen a few days back at the mega fashion event. The 37-year-old sported a black and white oversized blazer and platform boots.

3) Nicola Roberts

Famous British singer and songwriter Nicola Roberts was seen among the celeb crowd at the fashion meet. She wore an oversized navy blazer coupled with a blue jumper.

The 36-year-old attended the show in high heels and carried a matching handbag.

4) Francis Bourgeois and Tom Daley

Francis Bourgeois, the popular English social media personality, and Tom Daley, the British TV star, were spotted at the fashion event. The duo were also seen taking pictures together.

Bourgeois was clad in an all-black shiny suit and black boots. To enhance the contrast of his apparel, he donned a baby pink shirt with a tie of the same color.

Tom Daley, on the other hand, was in black pants and boots of the same color. He was wearing a multi-colored shirt coupled with a sleek sidebag.

5) Ashnikko

Ashnikko, a popular American singer and rapper, left her mark at London Fashion Week 2022. Her outfit was certainly unconventional and made her stand out from the crowd.

The popular rapper was seen with her signature blue hair. She was seen wearing sleeveless black upperwear with a netted pattern going down to the ankle. The 26-year-old's bottomwear was enhanced by the feather-like attachments.

Other celebs spotted at the fashion event included Sabrina Elba, Maisie Williams, FKA Twigs, and more.

