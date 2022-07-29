What is a grand jury? Chris Chan trial and court case details explored 

Sources online claim that Chris Chan's case will be taken to a Grand Jury. Today, a Reddit user took to the social media platform claiming that they got confirmation from a law clerk that the vlogger's case "has been approved for Grand jury." An official announcement of the same has not been made online. However, netizens online believe that the rumors of the YouTuber's potential trial are true.

Chris Chan, whose real name is Christine Weston Chandler, was arrested in Richmond, Virginia, in August. The comic creator was held without bail after being exposed to having s*xual relations with her 79-year-old dementia-ridden mother. In a phone call, the internet figure admitted to having s*x with her mother "every third night."

Chandler claimed in a recorded phone call that her mother "made the first move" and was "partially confused" by the act itself and that "it took a few tries" to get it right.

Chris Chan's arrest was confirmed by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, which claimed in a Facebook post that the vlogger was charged with one count of incest. It remains unclear whether Chandler has been charged for other offenses as well.

Today, Reddit user u/pt924 took to the platform and revealed that they spoke to a law clerk and asked them about Chris Chan's hearing status. The Reddit user claimed in the post:

“In her words "The Case has been approved for Grand Jury." That’s right, folks. Chris-chan is going to trial.”

The platform user added that they fully understand that netizens may not believe him. However, "this is what I got when I called."

YouTuber SmokeyMcC also posted a video today titled Chris Chan Is Going To Trial - The Prison Saga Begins, where the YouTuber shared an audio clip of a person talking to a law clerk who also stated that Chandler's case is "certified to Grand Jury."

What is a Grand Jury? Everything to know about Chris Chan's potential trial

According to Merriam-Webster, a grand jury goes through the evidence collected against a person charged with a crime. Upon going through the evidence, they make formal charges against the person if necessary and are then put on trial. The website describes a grand jury as:

“A jury that examines accusations against persons charged with crime and if the evidence warrants makes formal charges on which the accused persons are later tried”

Although the Grand Jury inquiries into the evidence produced against the person who is allegedly guilty, they do not decide the final nature of the alleged crime or the criminal. Their duty is simply to determine at the beginning of the case, if charges can be laid upon an individual.

The Grand Jury is allowed to subpoena witnesses and any information concerning the case.

The number of jurors and their identity for Chandler's court case remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Information regarding the grand jury's deliberations being recorded for public viewing has also not been made public.

Sources claim that this is not Chandler's first-time trouble with the law. Chandler and her mother were asked to pay a fine, undergo community service, and a year of probation after Chandler's mother hit a store manager with her car.

