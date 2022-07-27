Who is Dr. Marlon Osbourne? Medical examiner details autopsy reports of Parkland victims during Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is finally on trial for his wrongdoings, and there have been quite a few bone-chilling revelations already.

Cruz pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. Given the severity of his crime, Cruz will likely be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

At the trial on Tuesday, July 26, the prosecution called upon medical examiner Dr. Marlon Osbourne. He provided details related to the autopsy reports of Gina Montalto and Jaime Guttenberg, both aged 14, as well as that of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay.

Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw Any member of congress who opposes gun safety reforms should spend a day sitting through the Parkland shooter’s trial. Make them listen to the medical examiner testimony and bone-chilling screams of terrified students before placing gun manufacturers profits over people’s lives. Any member of congress who opposes gun safety reforms should spend a day sitting through the Parkland shooter’s trial. Make them listen to the medical examiner testimony and bone-chilling screams of terrified students before placing gun manufacturers profits over people’s lives.

Dr. Osbourne is a graduate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. In 2004, he graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Osbourne currently works in West Palm Beach, Florida, and specializes in forensic pathology, according to WebMd.

Nikolas Cruz's trial enters its eighth day, Dr. Marlon Osbourne gives jarring testimony

Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw The courage and composure of the students testifying in the Parkland sentencing trial is extraordinary, but their testimony is also a heartbreaking reminder of the trauma of gun violence that they will carry forever. We must do more to prevent these uniquely American tragedies. The courage and composure of the students testifying in the Parkland sentencing trial is extraordinary, but their testimony is also a heartbreaking reminder of the trauma of gun violence that they will carry forever. We must do more to prevent these uniquely American tragedies.

Dr. Osbourne revealed the cause of death for the three teenagers as he testified on the eighth day of the trial. The testimony took place in the presence of the victims' parents, who were seen grieving and holding back tears.

Ramsay died from a gunshot injury to the head. Guttenberg, on the other hand, was killed by two bullets, one that entered the back of her left shoulder and came out of her neck and another that severed her spine. Montalto was shot at close range with a hail of bullets and was one of Cruz's first victims, as per Osbourne.

Speaking about Montalto, Dr. Osbourne said:

"The end of the gun muzzle was in contact with clothing."

She was reportedly outside her classroom and was one of the first people to get shot. Montalto sustained fatal injuries to the upper half of her body. The medical examiner then stated that these wounds might have occurred because the victim tried to protect herself by raising her hands.

nelson @nelkoraa can we all please give the parkland trial the same (if not more) attention that we gave to the johnny depp amber heard trial. this is substantially more important can we all please give the parkland trial the same (if not more) attention that we gave to the johnny depp amber heard trial. this is substantially more important

The narration of the gruesome crime committed by Nikolas Cruz was made more impactful with the reveal of the autopsy photos in the first week of the trial. The state has urged the 12-person jury to sentence 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz with the death penalty.

Last week, medical examiner Dr. Iouri Boiko described the autopsy reports of four other students. The gut-wrenching pictures shared at the trial showed the entrance wounds and huge exit wounds, which left everyone present inside the court shocked.

Morrison who owned a gun shop in the area also testified at Cruz's trial (Image via Getty Images)

Michael Morrison, who sold the AR-15 rifle to Nikolas Cruz, also testified on Tuesday, July 26. Reportedly, Cruz told Morrison that he was buying the gun "to go shooting with friends over the weekend." Nikolas Cruz had spent $614 on the gun.

Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw The medical examiner at the Parkland mass shooting trial today described the damage caused by the killer’s AR-15 as a “snowstorm” because that’s what the bullet fragments look like on an x-ray. No one needs a weapon capable of causing that kind of carnage. Ban them now. The medical examiner at the Parkland mass shooting trial today described the damage caused by the killer’s AR-15 as a “snowstorm” because that’s what the bullet fragments look like on an x-ray. No one needs a weapon capable of causing that kind of carnage. Ban them now.

Morrison, who owns Sunrise Tactical Supply, stated that Cruz had filled out the required paperwork. After a five-day waiting period, excluding weekends, Cruz had taken the weapon home.

