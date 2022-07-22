WATCH: Video showing Nikolas Cruz buying ICEE after Parkland School shooting played in court as Subway manager testifies in sentencing trial

The penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz's trial is already underway. On February 14, 2018, Cruz opened fire inside Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which resulted in 17 deaths and another 17 people getting injured.

Cruz dropped his AR-15-style gun and fled the Florida high school, blending in with the panicked children. He then went into a local Walmart to buy a drink.

chloe @borednboujee The fact that the school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets to plug his ears when the court replays the absolutely horrific videos from that day he murdered innocent people is RIDICULOUS. Make him listen The fact that the school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets to plug his ears when the court replays the absolutely horrific videos from that day he murdered innocent people is RIDICULOUS. Make him listen 😡

The surveillance footage shows Nikolas Cruz entering a Subway shop and ordering a drink. He then approached the counter and paid for a blue raspberry and cherry drink. He nonchalantly exited the restaurant while sipping the drink.

At the hearing, the manager of the Subway in question, Carlos Augeles, took the stand and recalled serving Nikolas Cruz after the massacre. He claimed that he had been asked to go to the store and help the police with their investigation on February 14, 2018.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork Surveillance video shows #NikolasCruz buying an ICEE at a Subway inside a Walmart shortly after the Parkland school shooting. Surveillance video shows #NikolasCruz buying an ICEE at a Subway inside a Walmart shortly after the Parkland school shooting. https://t.co/5qx4eHnqZW

The incident was one of the deadliest school shootings in the United States.

Subway manager takes the stand, narrates his encounter with Cruz

dreaming 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 @softlyemerging



Motion was denied by the judge. Trial continues



#parklandshooter #NikolasCruz ’s defense just tried to argue a motion for mistrial because the volume of the shooting was played “too loud” 🥴 Sorry your client’s violent and deadly behavior is hard on your ears…Motion was denied by the judge. Trial continues #NikolasCruz’s defense just tried to argue a motion for mistrial because the volume of the shooting was played “too loud” 🥴 Sorry your client’s violent and deadly behavior is hard on your ears…Motion was denied by the judge. Trial continues #parklandshooter

Subway manager Carlos Rugelas was the one to serve Nikolas Cruz on the day of the shooting. On Thursday, July 21, he took the stand and narrated his brief encounter with the accused.

"He wanted an ICEE, Mixed. It was cherry and blue raspberry."

The Subway outlet is inside a Walmart store and Rugelas has been working there for six to seven years.

After grabbing a drink from Subway, Nikolas Cruz made his way to McDonald's, where he sat directly opposite a relative of one of the students he had just shot.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student John Wilford claimed that Nikolas Cruz spoke to him while they were both seated next to each other at McDonald's. This was just moments after the attack in which John's sister Madeleine Wilford died. John was in ninth grade at the time of the shooting.

Despite there being several unoccupied booths and tables around them, Cruz was seated immediately across from John in a booth, as per the surveillance footage recorded inside the McDonald's.

Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside Parkland school after being expelled the previous year

Jessica M. MSN, FNP-C @Jessicam6946 Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death. His sentence should also be carried out this year. Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death. His sentence should also be carried out this year.

Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 years old when he carried out the shooting. After turning himself in to authorities, he entered a guilty plea to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

He was once a member of the school's air rifle team, but was dismissed due to his disciplinary history. Nikolas Cruz returned to high school with a vengeance after being expelled last year for fighting. He was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, a gas mask, smoke grenades, and a lot of ammo. According to authorities, he arrived at the school in an Uber.

Reportedly, he roamed the school hallways firing at students. He ended up murdering 14 students and three staff members, while another 17 people were left injured. A nationwide protest movement for stricter gun control laws began as a result of the shooting.

Cruz's defense is hoping for a life sentence even as the prosecution is asking for the death penalty.

