"Shut it off": Families turn emotional as court plays Parkland school shooting video on first day of Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial

The sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the 23-year-old accused in the February 2018 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, began on Monday.

On February 14, 2018, thee then 19-year old Cruz, a former student at Stoneman Douglas, allegedly entered the premises of the high school and shot 34 people. He killed 17 people and injured 17 others. The attack was one of the deadliest to take place in an American high school

During the sentencing hearing, various pieces of media depicting the shooting were played out for the court. Surveillance video footage of the attack was played, and while only the jury could view it, attendees were only able to listen to the audio.

It was an emotionally taxing event for certain attendees, many of whom were survivors or family members of the victims. Over the course of the sentencing, one of the victim's family members pleaded for officials to stop the video and one of them even shouted "shut it off."

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first degree murder on October 20, 2021. As per the New York Times, the guilty plea meant that he was likely to avoid the death penalty.

Officials and witnesses speak out against Nikolas Cruz

In a tweet, Christine Hunschofsky, who was the Mayor of Parkland at the time of the shooting, posted in response to the hearing of Nikolas Cruz.

She wrote:

"My heart goes out to the 17 families who lost loved ones and to all in our community who were affected. It will be another tough day, weeks, and months for so many who will be reliving that tragic day on 2/14/18."

During the trial process, lead prosecutor Mike Satz began the hearing by condemning Cruz's actions and saying that it was a "planned, systemic mass murder."

He continued:

"Three days before the massacre, Cruz made a video saying, 'My name is Nik. I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and some tracer rounds. It's gonna be a big event and when you see me on the news you'll know who I am. You're all gonna die. ... I can't wait."

During the course of the trial, Dylan Kraemer, a former student at the high school, described what he witnessed on the day of the attack. He explained that when the firing started, him and his classmates barricaded the door into their classroom with a filing cabinet.

Kraemer said:

“The shooter started shooting through the window. Bullets were flying through. Ducking down. Waiting.”

Kraemer described what he personally saw during a brief interval when the firing stopped and said that two people were dead and multiple were shot.

Throughout the the trial, Nikolas Cruz appeared distressed as he cradled his head in his hands. As per some reports, the trial is expected to continue for several months. Cruz's hearing will resume on Tuesday.

