Sacramento mass shooting: Video shows moment right before gunfire leaves six dead and multiple injured

Six people were killed, and ten more were left injured in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento on April 3. The local police confirmed the news.

While speaking to reporters, Police Chief Kathy Lester said it was a tragic situation and added that ten people were rushed or took themselves to the local hospitals.

The condition of the ten people wounded by gunfire was not revealed, and it is unknown how many shooters fired off bullets. No one has been arrested so far, and Lester requested the public's aid in helping to identify the suspects behind the incident.

The Sacramento Police Department announced at around 8 am in a tweet that officers at the scene located 15 shooting victims where six were deceased. Police officers patrolling the area heard gunshots fired at 2 am on Sunday and encountered a large crowd.

A video posted on Twitter shows people running through the street as gunfire is heard. Multiple ambulances were also spotted at the site.

Another tweet posted by the police department before 7 am says that 9th St to 13th St was closed between L St & J St so that cops could investigate the situation and a significant police presence will remain, and the scene remains active. The tweet read:

Sacramento Police @SacPolice ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. https://t.co/lGhUJCnLWe

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was shocked and saddened after the mass shooting. He wrote in a tweet that he could not express his shock and sadness, and the number of dead and wounded is difficult to comprehend.

@mayor_Steinberg @Mayor_Steinberg Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident. (more) Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident. (more)

Steinberg added that they await more information about exactly what transpired in the tragic incident. Steinberg wrote in a tweet:

@mayor_Steinberg @Mayor_Steinberg Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her. @SacPolice Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her. @SacPolice

Community activist Berry Accius recalled the scene shortly after the incident and said:

"The first thing I saw was, like, victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood on her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, 'they killed my sister.' A mother running up, 'where's my son, has my son been shot?' You know, commotion, trauma. It's just a lot of things that, you know, you don't want to see."

The Sacramento mass shooting was criticized by the public as they expressed their anger towards the incident on social media:

The shooting happened a month after five people were shot dead when a man killed his children inside a California church before killing himself. Law enforcement officials said that the group included three children under the age of 15.

