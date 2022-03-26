Korn's tour bus shot at: Davenport police investigating overnight gunfire

American nu-metal band Korn’s Tour bus was shot at on Friday, March 25. None of the band members were injured during the incident as there was no one on board. The band, currently on tour in the US, stopped in Iowa on Friday night. The tour bus was shot 24 hours before the show while it was parked outside a hotel in Davenport, as per TMZ.

The Davenport Police Department in a press release confirmed that a bus that was parked on the city street had sustained damage from a single gunshot and no injuries were reported. The statement read that the officers responded at 7.42 am CT on Friday to calls of a bus getting struck overnight by gunfire in the 200 block of East Fourth Street. The police further said that the incident is currently under investigation and that no information is available at the time.

The Quad City Times notes that the hotel the bus was parked outside of is called Hotel Blackhawk. TMZ quoted a source who said that the bullet pierced the exterior wall of the bus and was found inside the cabin. “The saving grace here is that no one was on board at the time of the shooting,” the source told the website. There was no update about the band canceling their concert which was set to take place 24 hours after the incident.

Frontman Jonathan Davis posed for a picture at Abernathy's, a vintage shop in Davenport. “Big thanks to Jonathan Davis of Korn who visited the shop and scored this amazing piece from Isabel Doom! This moment put my chill level to the absolute test when your inner metal head child is screaming with glee but you still have a business to run,” Abernathy’s post on Facebook read. The band, however, did not comment on the bullet shot.

Korn is on a worldwide tour with bands Chevelle and Code Orange to promote their latest album Requiem. Reports speculate that there are several buses on the road for the tour and it is not clear if the tour bus that was shot at was being used by the band or crew or both. They recently performed at Saginaw, Michigan on March 23 after which they will perform in Moline, Illinois. They also have upcoming shows in Minneapolis and Iowa.

The metal band was originally formed in 1993. Korn's current lineup features members James "Munky" Shaffer (rhythm guitar), Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu (bass), Brian "Head" Welch (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Jonathan Davis (lead vocals, bagpipes), with the addition of Ray Luzier (drums) in 2007. Korn has won several awards throughout the course of their career.

In 2000, the band's Freak on a Leash won a Grammy for Best Music Video, Short Form, and received a nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance. The music video won two MTV Music Video Awards - one being for Best Rock Video and the other for Best Editing. In 2003, the band won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for Here to Stay. The most recent awards won by the band were the Alternative Press Music Awards in 2017 in the Vanguard and Best Bassist categories.

