Shinedown Planet Zero Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates, and more

American rock band Shinedown announced the dates for its summer/fall US tour supporting its upcoming album Planet Zero. The tour is slated to begin from September 3 in Kansas City, Missouri and will go up to October 8 in Anaheim, California.

Shinedown will be supported by Jelly Roll, and John Harvie. Shinedown is slated to perform at the RockFest, which is slated to take place between July 13 and 16. The band will later perform at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, on October 9.

SHINEDOWN @Shinedown



⇏ WATCH the official video:

⇏ PRE-SAVE / PRE-ORDER the new album out 4.22: The official video for #PlanetZero has landed 🪐. Welcome to PLANET ZERO...⇏ WATCH the official video: Shinedown.lnk.to/PlanetZeroOffi… ⇏ PRE-SAVE / PRE-ORDER the new album out 4.22: shinedown.lnk.to/PlanetZero The official video for #PlanetZero has landed 🪐. Welcome to PLANET ZERO... 😈 ⇏ WATCH the official video: Shinedown.lnk.to/PlanetZeroOffi…⇏ PRE-SAVE / PRE-ORDER the new album out 4.22: shinedown.lnk.to/PlanetZero https://t.co/AF7z3KMAhb

The pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 AM. The venue and radio station pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, March 23, at 10:00 AM.

The general sale of the tickets will begin on Friday, March 24, at 10:00 AM. The band is currently touring and will head to Spokane, Washington, in April, while in June, the band is slated to go to Europe. They will also perform in July with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones.

Shinedown 2022 tour dates

September 03, 2022 - Kansas City, Missouri at Azura Amphitheater

September 05, 2022 - St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 09, 2022 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 10, 2022 - Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

September 11, 2022 - Camden, New Jersey at Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 13, 2022 - Mansfield, Massachusets at Xfinity Center

September 14, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 16, 2022 - Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 17, 2022 - Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 18, 2022 - Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 20, 2022 - Darien, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 21, 2022 - Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 23, 2022 - Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life

September 26, 2022 - Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

September 30, 2022 - Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 01, 2022 - Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 02, 2022 - Cedar Park, Texas at H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park

October 05, 2022 - Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

October 07, 2022 - Phoenix, Arizona at Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 08, 2022 - Anaheim, California at Honda Center

October 09, 2022 - Sacramento, California at Aftershock Festival

Shinedown began touring in 2022 with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones. Following the first tour, a second kicked off in April in Spokane, Washington, along with The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Shinedown is also slated to play in the UK and Europe in June. They will then perform with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones in July.

The band was formed in 2001 and currently has Smith and Kerch alongside Zach Myers on guitar and Eric Bass on bass. Planet Zero, the band’s seventh album, will be released on April 22, 2022.

The band has several charted number-one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts. In June 2021, the group was ranked No. 1 by Billboard on the Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artist.

Edited by Srijan Sen