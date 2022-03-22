Shinedown Planet Zero Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates, and more

American rock band Shinedown announced the dates for its summer/fall US tour supporting its upcoming album Planet Zero. The tour is slated to begin from September 3 in Kansas City, Missouri and will go up to October 8 in Anaheim, California.
Shinedown will be supported by Jelly Roll, and John Harvie. Shinedown is slated to perform at the RockFest, which is slated to take place between July 13 and 16. The band will later perform at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, on October 9.
The pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 AM. The venue and radio station pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, March 23, at 10:00 AM.
The general sale of the tickets will begin on Friday, March 24, at 10:00 AM. The band is currently touring and will head to Spokane, Washington, in April, while in June, the band is slated to go to Europe. They will also perform in July with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones.
Shinedown 2022 tour dates
September 03, 2022 - Kansas City, Missouri at Azura Amphitheater
September 05, 2022 - St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 09, 2022 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 10, 2022 - Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
September 11, 2022 - Camden, New Jersey at Waterfront Music Pavilion
September 13, 2022 - Mansfield, Massachusets at Xfinity Center
September 14, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 16, 2022 - Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 17, 2022 - Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 18, 2022 - Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 20, 2022 - Darien, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 21, 2022 - Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 23, 2022 - Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life
September 26, 2022 - Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
September 30, 2022 - Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 01, 2022 - Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 02, 2022 - Cedar Park, Texas at H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park
October 05, 2022 - Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater
October 07, 2022 - Phoenix, Arizona at Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 08, 2022 - Anaheim, California at Honda Center
October 09, 2022 - Sacramento, California at Aftershock Festival
Shinedown began touring in 2022 with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones. Following the first tour, a second kicked off in April in Spokane, Washington, along with The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Shinedown is also slated to play in the UK and Europe in June. They will then perform with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones in July.
The band was formed in 2001 and currently has Smith and Kerch alongside Zach Myers on guitar and Eric Bass on bass. Planet Zero, the band’s seventh album, will be released on April 22, 2022.
The band has several charted number-one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts. In June 2021, the group was ranked No. 1 by Billboard on the Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artist.