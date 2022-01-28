Rock Fest 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates and all you need to know 

Rock Fest, the annual Wisconsin pilgrimage for avid rockers, has announced the dates and lineup for its 2022 edition.
Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown are some of the biggest highlights of the festival's lineup, with over 70 acts set to play across four nights in Cadott, Wisconsin this July. The festival will take place from Wednesday, July 13 to Saturday, July 16.
Over 7,000 campsites are also available for those who wish to partake in the experience at Rock Fest.
Detailed schedule, line-up and ticket information for Rock Fest 2022
3-day ticket holders who arrive at Rock Fest early on Wednesday, July 13, will get a bonus evening of performances, with veteran acts such as FireHouse, Lita Ford, Warrant, Otherwise, and Islander.
Rock Fest will begin in earnest on Thursday when Disturbed will serve as headliners on a day that includes Lamb of God, Theory, Hatebreed, Ayron Jones, Avatar, Nita Strauss, Spiritbox, Ded, and more.
The Friday bill is frontlined by emo rockers Evanescence with Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Nothing More, Black Veil Brides, Escape the Fate, John 5, Butcher Babies, and more performing throughout the day.
On Saturday, Rock Fest will be closed by Shinedown, after sets from Mudvayne, Skillet, Motionless in White, Jelly Roll, Starset, From Ashes to New, All Good Things Shaman's Harvest, and The Warning among others.
The full Rock Fest lineup, with a timing breakdown, is as follows:
Wednesday, July 13
Who's on Top Stage
- 6:45PM - Paralandra
- 8:15PM - Firehouse
- 9:45PM - Lita Ford
- 11:30PM - Warrant
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
- 6:45PM - Saint Laveau
- 8:15PM - Islander
- 9:45PM - Otherwise
Thursday, July 14
Main Stage
- 12:50PM - Fire From the Gods
- 2:30PM - Ayron Jones
- 4:10PM - Hatebreed
- 6:20PM - Theory
- 8:30PM - Lamb of God
- 11PM - Disturbed
Loud & Local Stage
- 12:15PM - VIA
- 1:40PM - VIA
- 3:20PM - VIA
- 5:15PM - The Issue
- 7:25PM - The Issue
- 9:50PM - The Issue
Jack's Tribute Stage
- 12:15PM - Rebel Queens
- 1:40PM - Rebel Queens
- 3:20PM - Rebel Queens
- 5:15PM - Peace of Mind
- 7:25PM - Peace of Mind
- 9:50PM - Peace of Mind
Who's on Top Stage
- 12:15PM - The Midnight Devils
- 1:40PM - Wildstreet
- 3:20PM - Ded
- 5:15PM - Nita Strauss
- 7:25PM - Spiritbox
- 9:50PM - Avatar
- 12:55AM - Unkle Daddy
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
- 12:15PM - Sellies
- 1:40PM - Sellies
- 3:20PM - Sellies
- 5:15PM - Half Heard Voices
- 7:25PM - Half Heard Voices
- 9:50PM - NonGrata
- 12:55AM - NonGrata
Friday, July 15
Main Stage
- 11:30AM - Plague of Stars
- 2:30PM - Butcher Babies
- 4:10PM - Black Veil Brides
- 6:20PM - The Pretty Reckless
- 8:30PM - Halestorm
- 11PM - Evanescence
Loud & Local Stage
- 12:15PM - Ignescent
- 1:40PM - Ignescent
- 3:20PM - Ignescent
- 5:15PM - Motherwind
- 7:25PM - Motherwind
- 9:50PM - Motherwind
Jack's Tribute Stage
- 12:15PM - Sabbath Unleashed
- 1:40PM - Sabbath Unleashed
- 3:20PM - Sabbath Unleashed
- 5:15PM - Fresh Fighters
- 7:25PM - Fresh Fighters
- 9:50PM - Fresh Fighters
Who's on Top Stage
- 1:40PM - Streetlight Circus
- 3:20PM - Rachel Lorin
- 5:15PM - John 5
- 7:25PM - Escape the Fate
- 9:50PM - Nothing More
- 12:55AM - Fingertrick
- 12:55AM - Spiritdriven
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
- 12:15PM - The Other LA
- 1:40PM - The Other LA
- 3:20PM - Once Around
- 5:15PM - Once Around
- 7:25PM - Ratchet Dolls
- 9:50PM - Ratchet Dolls
- 12:55AM - Lydia Can't Breathe
Saturday, July 16
Main Stage
- 11:30AM - Eaon
- 12:50PM - The Warning
- 2:30PM - Shaman's Harvest
- 4:10PM - Starset
- 6:20PM - Jelly Roll
- 8:30PM - Mudvayne
- 11PM - Shinedown
Loud & Local Stage
- 12:15PM - Lake Effect
- 1:40PM - Lake Effect
- 3:20PM - Lake Effect
- 5:15PM - Imperial Fall
- 7:25PM - Imperial Fall
- 9:50PM - Imperial Fall
Jack's Tribute Stage
- 12:15PM - Cowboys From Hell
- 1:40PM - Cowboys From Hell
- 3:20PM - Cowboys From Hell
- 5:15PM - 10,000 Days
- 7:25PM - 10,000 Days
- 9:50PM - 10,000 Days
Who's on Top Stage
- 12:15PM - The Rumours
- 1:40PM - Divide the Fall
- 3:20PM - All Good Things
- 5:15PM - From Ashes to New
- 7:25PM - Motionless in White
- 9:50PM - Skillet
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
- 12:15PM - Crashing Atlas
- 1:40PM - Crashing Atlas
- 3:20PM - Crashing Atlas
- 5:15PM - Velvet Chains
- 7:25PM - Velvet Chains
- 9:50PM - Dreams Aside
- 12:55AM - Dreams Aside
Tickets to Rock Fest are available on the official website of the festival.
For General Admission passes to Rock Fest, the one-day ticket goes for $69 while the 3-day pass will cost $109. A variety of VIP passes, including reserved lawns and the Rockstar Package among others, are also available and are selling out fast.