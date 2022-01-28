Rock Fest 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates and all you need to know 

Rock Fest, the annual Wisconsin pilgrimage for avid rockers, has announced the dates and lineup for its 2022 edition.

Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown are some of the biggest highlights of the festival's lineup, with over 70 acts set to play across four nights in Cadott, Wisconsin this July. The festival will take place from Wednesday, July 13 to Saturday, July 16.

Over 7,000 campsites are also available for those who wish to partake in the experience at Rock Fest.

Detailed schedule, line-up and ticket information for Rock Fest 2022

3-day ticket holders who arrive at Rock Fest early on Wednesday, July 13, will get a bonus evening of performances, with veteran acts such as FireHouse, Lita Ford, Warrant, Otherwise, and Islander.

Rock Fest will begin in earnest on Thursday when Disturbed will serve as headliners on a day that includes Lamb of God, Theory, Hatebreed, Ayron Jones, Avatar, Nita Strauss, Spiritbox, Ded, and more.

The Friday bill is frontlined by emo rockers Evanescence with Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Nothing More, Black Veil Brides, Escape the Fate, John 5, Butcher Babies, and more performing throughout the day.

On Saturday, Rock Fest will be closed by Shinedown, after sets from Mudvayne, Skillet, Motionless in White, Jelly Roll, Starset, From Ashes to New, All Good Things Shaman's Harvest, and The Warning among others.

The full Rock Fest lineup, with a timing breakdown, is as follows:

Wednesday, July 13

Who's on Top Stage

6:45PM - Paralandra

8:15PM - Firehouse

9:45PM - Lita Ford

11:30PM - Warrant

Budweiser's Boneyard Stage

6:45PM - Saint Laveau

8:15PM - Islander

9:45PM - Otherwise

Thursday, July 14

Main Stage

12:50PM - Fire From the Gods

2:30PM - Ayron Jones

4:10PM - Hatebreed

6:20PM - Theory

8:30PM - Lamb of God

11PM - Disturbed

Loud & Local Stage

12:15PM - VIA

1:40PM - VIA

3:20PM - VIA

5:15PM - The Issue

7:25PM - The Issue

9:50PM - The Issue

Jack's Tribute Stage

12:15PM - Rebel Queens

1:40PM - Rebel Queens

3:20PM - Rebel Queens

5:15PM - Peace of Mind

7:25PM - Peace of Mind

9:50PM - Peace of Mind

Who's on Top Stage

12:15PM - The Midnight Devils

1:40PM - Wildstreet

3:20PM - Ded

5:15PM - Nita Strauss

7:25PM - Spiritbox

9:50PM - Avatar

12:55AM - Unkle Daddy

Budweiser's Boneyard Stage

12:15PM - Sellies

1:40PM - Sellies

3:20PM - Sellies

5:15PM - Half Heard Voices

7:25PM - Half Heard Voices

9:50PM - NonGrata

12:55AM - NonGrata

Friday, July 15

Main Stage

11:30AM - Plague of Stars

2:30PM - Butcher Babies

4:10PM - Black Veil Brides

6:20PM - The Pretty Reckless

8:30PM - Halestorm

11PM - Evanescence

Loud & Local Stage

12:15PM - Ignescent

1:40PM - Ignescent

3:20PM - Ignescent

5:15PM - Motherwind

7:25PM - Motherwind

9:50PM - Motherwind

Jack's Tribute Stage

12:15PM - Sabbath Unleashed

1:40PM - Sabbath Unleashed

3:20PM - Sabbath Unleashed

5:15PM - Fresh Fighters

7:25PM - Fresh Fighters

9:50PM - Fresh Fighters

Who's on Top Stage

1:40PM - Streetlight Circus

3:20PM - Rachel Lorin

5:15PM - John 5

7:25PM - Escape the Fate

9:50PM - Nothing More

12:55AM - Fingertrick

12:55AM - Spiritdriven

Budweiser's Boneyard Stage

12:15PM - The Other LA

1:40PM - The Other LA

3:20PM - Once Around

5:15PM - Once Around

7:25PM - Ratchet Dolls

9:50PM - Ratchet Dolls

12:55AM - Lydia Can't Breathe

Saturday, July 16

Main Stage

11:30AM - Eaon

12:50PM - The Warning

2:30PM - Shaman's Harvest

4:10PM - Starset

6:20PM - Jelly Roll

8:30PM - Mudvayne

11PM - Shinedown

Loud & Local Stage

12:15PM - Lake Effect

1:40PM - Lake Effect

3:20PM - Lake Effect

5:15PM - Imperial Fall

7:25PM - Imperial Fall

9:50PM - Imperial Fall

Jack's Tribute Stage

12:15PM - Cowboys From Hell

1:40PM - Cowboys From Hell

3:20PM - Cowboys From Hell

5:15PM - 10,000 Days

7:25PM - 10,000 Days

9:50PM - 10,000 Days

Who's on Top Stage

12:15PM - The Rumours

1:40PM - Divide the Fall

3:20PM - All Good Things

5:15PM - From Ashes to New

7:25PM - Motionless in White

9:50PM - Skillet

Budweiser's Boneyard Stage

12:15PM - Crashing Atlas

1:40PM - Crashing Atlas

3:20PM - Crashing Atlas

5:15PM - Velvet Chains

7:25PM - Velvet Chains

9:50PM - Dreams Aside

12:55AM - Dreams Aside

Tickets to Rock Fest are available on the official website of the festival.

For General Admission passes to Rock Fest, the one-day ticket goes for $69 while the 3-day pass will cost $109. A variety of VIP passes, including reserved lawns and the Rockstar Package among others, are also available and are selling out fast.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan