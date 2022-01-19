Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow 2022: Schedule, how to buy tickets, presale code and all you need to know

Heavy metal heavyweights Slipknot have announced the 2022 edition of Knotfest, which will see them tour North America from March to June 2022.
The band made the announcement via their social media and the official Knotfest website on January 18.
Knotfest kicks off on March 16 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, and wraps on June 18 at North Island Credit Union Amiptheater in Chula Vista, California.
Where are Slipknot's Knotfest 2022 tickets available?
Tickets and VIP Packages for Knotfest 2022 go live on Friday, January 21 on the official website of the festival.
A special Blabbermouth presale will begin on Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, January 20, at 10:00 p.m. local time. The presale code is "UNSAINTED.”
The tour has 40 dates scheduled so far, with several supporting acts already announced. In This Moment and JINJER will tour alongside the band during March 16-April 17, while Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will take the helm during May 18-June 18.
Here is the complete schedule:
Speaking about the upcoming two-leg tour, the band's percussionist, Clown, stated:
"It feels so good to get back out on the road with our culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon."
Formed in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, the band have created a reputation for themselves - their distinctive masked personas, aggressive style of music, chaotic live shows and attention-seeking appearances are all metal staples.
They rapidly rose to fame following the release of their eponymous debut in 1999. They have since released six studio albums, and a seventh is well on the way, with its first single, The Chapeltown Rag, releasing last November.
Knotfest was created by Slipknot in 2012 as a touring festival and a destination festival in several countries. It has featured iconic acts including Deftones, Lamb of God, Deadly Apples and Amen playing alongside the band.
Slipknot has always been fabled for their live shows. It will be a treat to see the energy they bring to Knotfest 2022.