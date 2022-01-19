×
Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow 2022: Schedule, how to buy tickets, presale code and all you need to know

Slipknot announce their 2022 summer/spring tour dates (Images via Knotfest.com)
Aditya Mandhane
ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 06:45 PM IST
Heavy metal heavyweights Slipknot have announced the 2022 edition of Knotfest, which will see them tour North America from March to June 2022.

The band made the announcement via their social media and the official Knotfest website on January 18.

KNOTFEST ROADSHOW is back. Join #Slipknot plus special guests @OfficialITM and @jinjerofficial (March 16 - April 17) and special guests @cypresshill and @Ho99o9 (May 18 - June 18). Tickets & VIP packages on-sale this Friday at 10am local here: knotfest.com/roadshow https://t.co/7slsk8Q1hq

Knotfest kicks off on March 16 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, and wraps on June 18 at North Island Credit Union Amiptheater in Chula Vista, California.

Where are Slipknot's Knotfest 2022 tickets available?

Tickets and VIP Packages for Knotfest 2022 go live on Friday, January 21 on the official website of the festival.

A special Blabbermouth presale will begin on Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, January 20, at 10:00 p.m. local time. The presale code is "UNSAINTED.”

The tour has 40 dates scheduled so far, with several supporting acts already announced. In This Moment and JINJER will tour alongside the band during March 16-April 17, while Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will take the helm during May 18-June 18.

Here is the complete schedule:

Date VenueState
Wed,

MAR 16

Fargodome
Fargo, ND

Fri,

MAR 18

CHI Health Center Omaha
Omaha, NE

Sat,

MAR 19

Intrust Bank Arena
Wichita, KS

Tue,

MAR 22

FedExForum
Memphis, TN

Wed,

MAR 23

BOK Center
Tulsa, OK

Fri,

MAR 25

Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR

Sat,

MAR 26

Choctaw Grand Theatre
Durant, OK

Tue,

MAR 29

Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Birmingham, AL

Wed,

MAR 30

North Charleston Coliseum
North Charleston, SC

Fri,

APR 1

Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC

Sat,

APR 2

Santander Arena
Reading, PA

Mon,

APR 4

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH

Wed,

APR 6

Resch Center
Green Bay, WI

Thu,

APR 7

Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL

Sat,

APR 9

Target Center
Minneapolis, MN

Mon,

APR 11

Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, Canada

Tue,

APR 12

Brandt Centre
Regina, Canada

Thu,

APR 14

Sasktel Centre
Saskatoon, Canada

Fri,

APR 15

Rogers Place
Edmonton, Canada

Sun,

APR 17

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Vancouver, Canada

Wed,

MAY 18

Bryce Jordan Center
University Park, PA

Fri,

MAY 20

Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY

Sat,

MAY 21

Dunkin' Donuts Center
Providence, RI

Sun,

MAY 22

SNHU Arena
Manchester, NH

Tue,

MAY 24

MVP Arena
Albany, NY

Thu,

MAY 26

Bell Centre
Montreal, Canada

Sat,

MAY 28

Centre Vidéotron
Quebec City, Canada

Sun,

MAY 29

Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Canada

Mon,

MAY 30

Budweiser Stage
Toronto, Canada

Wed,

JUN 1

Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH

Thu,

JUN 2

Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI

Sat,

JUN 4

Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI

Sun,

JUN 5

TaxSlayer Center
Moline, IL

Tue,

JUN 7

Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS

Thu,

JUN 9

Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO

Sat,

JUN 11

Ford Idaho Center Arena
Nampa, ID

Mon,

JUN 13

Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA

Tue,

JUN 14

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA

Fri,

JUN 17

MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV

Sat,

JUN 18

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA

Speaking about the upcoming two-leg tour, the band's percussionist, Clown, stated:

"It feels so good to get back out on the road with our culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon."

Formed in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, the band have created a reputation for themselves - their distinctive masked personas, aggressive style of music, chaotic live shows and attention-seeking appearances are all metal staples.

They rapidly rose to fame following the release of their eponymous debut in 1999. They have since released six studio albums, and a seventh is well on the way, with its first single, The Chapeltown Rag, releasing last November.

Knotfest was created by Slipknot in 2012 as a touring festival and a destination festival in several countries. It has featured iconic acts including Deftones, Lamb of God, Deadly Apples and Amen playing alongside the band.

.@KNOTFESTGermany is on-sale now with #Slipknot, @InFlames_SWE, #Ghostemane + more to be announced.Get Tickets + Info here: knotfestgermany.com https://t.co/oWsW0CqKiC

Slipknot has always been fabled for their live shows. It will be a treat to see the energy they bring to Knotfest 2022.

Edited by Saman
