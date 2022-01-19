Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow 2022: Schedule, how to buy tickets, presale code and all you need to know

Heavy metal heavyweights Slipknot have announced the 2022 edition of Knotfest, which will see them tour North America from March to June 2022.

The band made the announcement via their social media and the official Knotfest website on January 18.

Knotfest kicks off on March 16 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, and wraps on June 18 at North Island Credit Union Amiptheater in Chula Vista, California.

Where are Slipknot's Knotfest 2022 tickets available?

Tickets and VIP Packages for Knotfest 2022 go live on Friday, January 21 on the official website of the festival.

A special Blabbermouth presale will begin on Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, January 20, at 10:00 p.m. local time. The presale code is "UNSAINTED.”

The tour has 40 dates scheduled so far, with several supporting acts already announced. In This Moment and JINJER will tour alongside the band during March 16-April 17, while Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will take the helm during May 18-June 18.

Here is the complete schedule:

Date Venue State Wed, MAR 16 Fargodome Fargo, ND Fri, MAR 18 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE Sat, MAR 19 Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS Tue, MAR 22 FedExForum Memphis, TN Wed, MAR 23 BOK Center Tulsa, OK Fri, MAR 25 Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR Sat, MAR 26 Choctaw Grand Theatre Durant, OK Tue, MAR 29 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, AL Wed, MAR 30 North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC Fri, APR 1 Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC Sat, APR 2 Santander Arena Reading, PA Mon, APR 4 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH Wed, APR 6 Resch Center Green Bay, WI Thu, APR 7 Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL Sat, APR 9 Target Center Minneapolis, MN Mon, APR 11 Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, Canada Tue, APR 12 Brandt Centre Regina, Canada Thu, APR 14 Sasktel Centre Saskatoon, Canada Fri, APR 15 Rogers Place Edmonton, Canada Sun, APR 17 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada Wed, MAY 18 Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA Fri, MAY 20 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY Sat, MAY 21 Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI Sun, MAY 22 SNHU Arena Manchester, NH Tue, MAY 24 MVP Arena Albany, NY Thu, MAY 26 Bell Centre Montreal, Canada Sat, MAY 28 Centre Vidéotron Quebec City, Canada Sun, MAY 29 Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Canada Mon, MAY 30 Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada Wed, JUN 1 Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH Thu, JUN 2 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI Sat, JUN 4 Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI Sun, JUN 5 TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL Tue, JUN 7 Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS Thu, JUN 9 Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO Sat, JUN 11 Ford Idaho Center Arena Nampa, ID Mon, JUN 13 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA Tue, JUN 14 RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA Fri, JUN 17 MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV Sat, JUN 18 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA

Speaking about the upcoming two-leg tour, the band's percussionist, Clown, stated:

"It feels so good to get back out on the road with our culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon."

Formed in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, the band have created a reputation for themselves - their distinctive masked personas, aggressive style of music, chaotic live shows and attention-seeking appearances are all metal staples.

They rapidly rose to fame following the release of their eponymous debut in 1999. They have since released six studio albums, and a seventh is well on the way, with its first single, The Chapeltown Rag, releasing last November.

Knotfest was created by Slipknot in 2012 as a touring festival and a destination festival in several countries. It has featured iconic acts including Deftones, Lamb of God, Deadly Apples and Amen playing alongside the band.

Also Read Article Continues below

Slipknot has always been fabled for their live shows. It will be a treat to see the energy they bring to Knotfest 2022.

Edited by Saman