5 music artists who should be given their own radio shows in GTA 6

GTA 6 could see any number of old or new celebrity guest appearances and cameos. Over the past 20 years, the franchise has been blessed with plenty of A-List celebrities that have been part of the games. Some have shown up in person, while others have been heard as guests on some of the GTA radio stations.

Some honorable mentions from previous games include Iggy Pop as the host of Liberty Rock Radio in GTA 4, and Axl Rose hosting K-DST in GTA San Andreas. There have been many other cameos since GTA Vice City, from rock stars to models and comedians.

This article will discuss five music artists that should have their own radio shows in GTA 6.

Which artists would make great radio hosts in GTA 6?

Players might remember this GTA San Andreas music video made for rapper Ice T, who played Madd Dogg in the game. Below are five music artists that GTA fans would surely love to see have their own platforms in GTA 6.

1) Dr. Dre

The big man already made one appearance (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dr. Dre is one of the most famous music artists and producers in the entire world. GTA fans were overjoyed when they saw him make an appearance in the Cayo Perico Heist cutscene in GTA Online.

Being that Dre has already been immortalized in GTA Online, it would make perfect sense for Rockstar to give him his own radio show in GTA 6. They could put him in charge of a whole bunch of music industry missions, for example.

2) Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is another heavyweight rapper in the music industry. Known all over the world, he would make a fantastic radio host in the next GTA game. His laid-back tone and sense of humor is just as great as his music.

Snoop Dogg should absolutely have his own radio station in GTA 6 as it would be a surefire a hit with the community. We already discussed the possibility of having his real life friend Dr. Dre in the game, and as such, the banter between the two would be something else.

3) The Game

Making a return? (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Game was one of the first rappers to join GTA San Andreas to play the character B-Dup. Voicing a drug dealer in the game, he can be heard on West Talk Radio lamenting how there are not enough drugs in the hood. The Game does not have any musical parts to play.

Many players think it would be cool for him to make a return to the franchise with GTA 6. He could appear as having changed his tune and running a radio station talking about how he changed his life: from being a criminal to a success story after his run-in with CJ.

4) Ice T

Back with some new hit songs maybe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Already famous in the GTA Universe for playing Madd Dogg in GTA San Andreas, Ice T is clearly deserving of his own radio show. Not to present the show as himself, however, but his GTA character Madd Dogg.

Fans would go wild if Madd Dogg re-appeared on his own radio station in GTA 6. Players could even get the chance to work with him again. If nothing else, hopefully he'll release some more GTA-style music videos for all of his fans, both in and out of the game.

5) Cypress Hill

Fitting in perfectly with the style of the Vagos gang in the GTA franchise, Cypress Hill would make a welcome addition to GTA 6. Their music can be heard on the radio in San Andreas and they are very respected in the music industry.

It makes sense that they should have a radio station, which would be the favorite in Vagos or similar gang territories. It would also be very cool for players to meet the Cypress Hill avatars in GTA 6.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee