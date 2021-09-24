5 A-list actors who feature in GTA: Vice City

GTA: Vice City will go down in history as an important step for Rockstar Games' incredibly popular Gran Theft Auto franchise. When it was first released, the game blew players' minds with its new map and gameplay.

Rockstar Games really broke the bank with the star-studded cast of GTA Vice City in 2002. It featured plenty of A-list celebrity voiceovers. Today, we'll take a look at five top actors who you might not have known played a character in the game:

Vice City: Top 5 A-list actors

1) Ray Liotta - Tommy Vercetti

Arguably the most famous A-list actor in the Vice City cast, Ray Liotta is best known in the game as the main protagonist Tommy Vercetti, a dead-ringer for Tony Montana from Scarface. It's the type of character that Liotta knows extremely well from his extensive experience in classic gangster films over the past 30 years.

Aside from playing the protagonist in Goodfellas, Liotta has also worked alongside other legendary actors such as Anthony Hopkins and Kevin Costner in award-winning films such as Hannibal and Field of Dreams respectively.

2) Dennis Hopper - Steve Scott

Thanks to movies like 1986's Blue Velvet, Dennis Hopper was perfect for the time period in which Vice City was set. Another blockbuster hit from the era that earned Dennis Hopper his A-list actor status was the classic, Apocalypse Now.

In the game, Hopper plays the role of Steve Scott, a film producer at the InterGlobal Films studios in Vice City. As per the VCPD database, Scott has an "unnatural obsession" with sharks and mountains of mashed potatoes. If you still haven't played the game, we figure it's best to avoid any spoilers and let you experience this character in person!

3) Gary Busey - Phil Cassidy

Gary Busey is known for his roles in iconic action films of the eighties and nineties, such as Lethal Weapon and Point Break. It made him perfect for the role of Phil Cassidy in Vice City.

When you witness the crazy, gun-toting American soldier who pulls off some gnarly moves, you'll realize why Busey was chosen to play Cassidy's character.

4) Burt Reynolds – Avery Carrington

Working in TV and movies for over 60 years, the late Burt Reynolds is best known for classics like Smokey and the Bandit and Deliverance.

Adept at playing characters high on confidence, Reynolds possessed the right characteristics to portray Avery Carrington, a corrupt real estate mogul who is an extreme capitalist in Vice City.

5) William Fichtner – Ken Rosenberg

Everyone remembers meeting the hectic and slightly unhinged lawyer character of Ken Rosenberg near the beginning of Vice City. He was played by another Hollywood great in William Fichtner.

Fichtner is best known for his excellent roles in films such as Heat, Armageddon and Black Hawk Down.

