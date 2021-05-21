5 characters from GTA Vice City that fans would love to see in GTA 6

Although it is highly improbable for any of these GTA Vice City characters to show up in GTA 6, that hasn't stopped fans from discussing it before.

It should be noted that the vast majority of characters from the 3D era have not shown up in the HD Universe in any capacity. Therefore, it would be incredibly unlikely for any of these GTA Vice City characters to show up in GTA 6, even if leaks are to be believed regarding the location of GTA 6. Still, discussions like this are often for entertainment purposes and should not be taken too seriously.

This list is not a confirmation of GTA Vice City characters showing up in GTA 6, or if GTA 6 is taking place in Vice City. It's strictly a listicle made for GTA Vice City fans to remember the good ole days and how some of it could apply to GTA 6 for some fun theorycrafting.

Five GTA Vice City characters fans would like to see in GTA 6

#5 - Donald Love

Donald Love (in the middle) (Image via GTA Wiki)

Even if Donald Love is an incredibly minor character in the context of GTA Vice City, he is still an incredibly important character to the 3D Universe as a whole. In GTA Vice City, he learns a lot about real estate from Avery Carrington, which he uses in the later GTA titles to great success.

There's always room for a failed politician and real estate mogul to show up in a future game like GTA 6. He never did stuff directly in the past GTA games, so it's not like old age would play much of a factor in preventing him from doing something weird in GTA 6.

Of course, Donald Love's fate could always remain unknown if respecting the GTA 3 plot is of the utmost importance.

#4 - Phil Cassidy

Phil Cassidy (on the left) (Image via GTA Wiki)

Weapons smugglers and army wannabes is an interesting concept that could always be explored in a game like GTA 6. If it's set in the present, he could serve an incredibly minor role like Colonel Fuhrberger in GTA San Andreas. It wouldn't be exciting by any stretch, but it would be a neat little cameo.

Phil Cassidy has shown up in a lot of GTA games before, so it is a shame that he hasn't shown up in any of the HD Universe titles yet. Modern GTA titles do have weapons smuggling in some capacity (such as Gunrunning in GTA Online), so it's not like Phil Cassidy wouldn't have opportunities to show up doing something similar.

#3 - Juan Cortez

Juan Cortez (in the tan clothing) (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although he would likely be too old to do anything interesting in GTA 6 if it took place in the modern era, some leaks have discussed the possibility of GTA 6 taking place in the 70s to 80s. If that was the case, Juan Cortez would make for a very interesting character to use given his background.

The GTA series doesn't touch upon foreign militaries as a concept too much, usually focusing on other crime-related activities instead. However, there are other aspects of his character that would be interesting to explore, such as how he got into the drug trafficking business.

#2 - Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ken Rosenberg is a lawyer, and there are always shenanigans involving them in a world of crime. He was a supporting character in GTA Vice City and San Andreas, so he could be in a supporting position within GTA 6 and not stand out too bad. He would be a lot older, however (in his late 60s depending on when GTA 6 is released if it's in the modern era).

Still, a lawyer doesn't have to do much in the way of combat to be interesting in a GTA 6 plotline. Unlike the other characters on this list, Ken Rosenberg could show up in a game like GTA 6 and not seem like too much wish fulfillment. Having voice lines for the protagonist being busted was always a cool feature back in the day.

#1 - Tommy Vercetti

Protagonists are usually some of the most popular characters, and Tommy Vercetti is an iconic protagonist. The two statements work wonderfully in tandem for Tommy's popularity, as many GTA Vice City fans would love to see him return in some capacity for a game like GTA 6.

Of course, his voice actor, Ray Liotta, is unlikely to return due to wanting more money and Rockstar is too stingy to pay that price. Hence, Tommy Vercetti will likely remain as a character that fans would always want to see in a future game like GTA 6, yet will never show up for one reason or another.

Rockstar could always do what other video game companies do and change his voice actor, but that's something Rockstar surprisingly doesn't do often for their video games regarding major characters.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.