Aftershock Festival 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

The Aftershock Festival is returning to Discovery Park this October. The Rock and Metal Music Festival announced its roster on Wednesday, where over 90 bands will perform across four stages at this year's festival.
The festival will take place in Sacramento from October 6 to October 9 and will be headlined by Slipknot, the Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, KISS and My Chemical Romance.
The 4 Day GA Weekend ticket price starts at $379.99 plus fees, while a single day general admission ticket is priced at $119.99 plus fees. The 4 day VIP admission pass can be purchased for $699.99 plus fees. Tickets can be bought from the festival website.
Full lineup for Aftershock Festival 2022
Thursday, October 6:
- Slipknot
- Rob Zombie
- Evanescence
- Stone Temple Pilots
- Killswitch, Engage
- Bad Religion
- Code Orange
- Crown The Empire
- Amigo The Devil
- Ho99o9
- Poorstacy
- New Years Day
- Cherry Bombs
- Fever 333
- Vended
- If I Die First
- Solence
- Superbloom
- Bloodywood
- Ghostemane
- Nothing More
- Ice Nine Kills
- Alexisonfire
Friday, October 7:
- Kiss
- Judas Priest
- Lamb Of God
- Motionless In White
- Spiritbox
- Gwar
- Jinjer
- Apocalyptica
- Helmet
- Jeris Johnson
- Nita Strauss
- Against The Current
- Wargasm
- Mike’s Dead
- Nemophila
- Orbit Culture
- Plush
- Crossfaith
- Archetypes Collide
- Chevelle
- Falling In Reverse
- Meshuggah
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Clutch.
Saturday, October 8:
- My Chemical Romance
- Papa Roach
- A Day To Remember
- Thrice
- The Chats
- Airbourne
- Halestorm
- Yungblud
- The Distillers
- City Morgue
- Thursday
- Enter Shikari
- Lilith Czar
- Zeal & Ardor
- Taipei Houston
- Point North
- Trash Boat
- Dead Poet Society
- Mothica
- Ego Kill Talent
- Crooked Teeth
- Theory Of A Deadman
- Beartooth.
Sunday, October 9:
- Foo Fighters
- Shinedown
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Underoath
- Jelly Roll
- Dirty Honey
- Zakk Sabbath
- Band-Maid
- The Mysterines
- Bayside
- Dead Sara
- Royal & The Serpent
- Carolesdaughter
- The Warning
- Maggie Lindemann
- Eva Under Fire
- The Alive
- Jared James Nichols
- Architects
- Action Bronson
- The Pretty Reckless
- The Interrupters
- The Struts.
Rock bands Metallica and The Original Misfits were the major draws for the last run of the Aftershock festival. Metallica was scheduled to headline the festival in 2020, but it was canceled because of the epidemic.