Aftershock Festival 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

The Aftershock Festival is returning to Discovery Park this October. The Rock and Metal Music Festival announced its roster on Wednesday, where over 90 bands will perform across four stages at this year's festival.

The festival will take place in Sacramento from October 6 to October 9 and will be headlined by Slipknot, the Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, KISS and My Chemical Romance.

The 4 Day GA Weekend ticket price starts at $379.99 plus fees, while a single day general admission ticket is priced at $119.99 plus fees. The 4 day VIP admission pass can be purchased for $699.99 plus fees. Tickets can be bought from the festival website.

Full lineup for Aftershock Festival 2022

Thursday, October 6:

Slipknot

Rob Zombie

Evanescence

Stone Temple Pilots

Killswitch, Engage

Bad Religion

Code Orange

Crown The Empire

Amigo The Devil

Ho99o9

Poorstacy

New Years Day

Cherry Bombs

Fever 333

Vended

If I Die First

Solence

Superbloom

Bloodywood

Ghostemane

Nothing More

Ice Nine Kills

Alexisonfire

Friday, October 7:

Kiss

Judas Priest

Lamb Of God

Motionless In White

Spiritbox

Gwar

Jinjer

Apocalyptica

Helmet

Jeris Johnson

Nita Strauss

Against The Current

Wargasm

Mike’s Dead

Nemophila

Orbit Culture

Plush

Crossfaith

Archetypes Collide

Chevelle

Falling In Reverse

Meshuggah

Bullet For My Valentine

Clutch.

Saturday, October 8:

My Chemical Romance

Papa Roach

A Day To Remember

Thrice

The Chats

Airbourne

Halestorm

Yungblud

The Distillers

City Morgue

Thursday

Enter Shikari

Lilith Czar

Zeal & Ardor

Taipei Houston

Point North

Trash Boat

Dead Poet Society

Mothica

Ego Kill Talent

Crooked Teeth

Theory Of A Deadman

Beartooth.

Sunday, October 9:

Foo Fighters

Shinedown

Bring Me The Horizon

Underoath

Jelly Roll

Dirty Honey

Zakk Sabbath

Band-Maid

The Mysterines

Bayside

Dead Sara

Royal & The Serpent

Carolesdaughter

The Warning

Maggie Lindemann

Eva Under Fire

The Alive

Jared James Nichols

Architects

Action Bronson

The Pretty Reckless

The Interrupters

The Struts.

Rock bands Metallica and The Original Misfits were the major draws for the last run of the Aftershock festival. Metallica was scheduled to headline the festival in 2020, but it was canceled because of the epidemic.

