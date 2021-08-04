Trisha Paytas accused of ripping off My Chemical Romance in their latest music video, "Van Gogh"

Trisha Paytas announced earlier this year that they would be working on their latest album, SadBoy2005. In their music videos, the YouTuber has paid homage to popular music videos by My Chemical Romance, Panic! At The Disco, and P!nk.

However, following Trisha Paytas's release of "Van Gogh," many felt it shares a stark similarity to My Chemical Romance's previous design.

In close comparison to the band's 2004 music video for "Ghost of You," the internet personality's video depicts a World War II scene with a military ball and a storming of the beach.

Trisha Paytas' latest video has reached over 58K views since its release on August 3rd. The Van Gogh music video received over 5K likes and 1600 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens respond to Trisha Paytas's homage to My Chemical Romance

A clip of the music video was shared on Instagram by the user, defnoodles. It has received over 7K views and three hundred likes along with 115 comments.

Overall, users criticized Trisha Paytas' video for its "copying" of My Chemical Romance's original. Some users also commented on Paytas' singing skills and lack of originality.

One user commented:

"Not really sure why she keeps ripping music videos from MCR????? Like it was cool to pay homage at first, but this is too much now."

Another user stated:

"She doesn't know how to do anything but plagiarize."

Screenshot from Instagram (1/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (2/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (3/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (4/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (5/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (6/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (7/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (8/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (9/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (10/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (11/12)

Screenshot from Instagram (12/12)

However, this is not the first time Trisha Paytas has "copied" a My Chemical Romance music video, frame by frame. They previously acknowledged negativity from their "Helena" remake after sexualizing the song.

The 33-year-old said:

"At first, I thought it was just a little bit of hate, and it would die down, but holy s**t you guys, this is a really big deal. I've never got so much hate in my life."

Trisha Paytas has not commented on the recent comments for their music video, aside from positivity on their artistic design. They have also not come forward with any more announcements for future music videos.

Also read: Austin McBroom hit with multiple lawsuits, as James Harden and Tayler Holder claim $2 million each over Social Gloves fiasco

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer