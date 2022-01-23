What is 'Love Off the Grid' all about? Release date, couples and more about discovery+ show

Discovery Plus’ new show, Love Off the Grid, adds an interesting twist to the quest of finding love. The upcoming reality series will feature four city-dwellers giving up their homes and comfort to pursue love in the wilderness.

The four cast members introduced are Charlie, Joseph, Spence and Angela. Their respective partners will be Jen, Myesha, Lyndsay and Josh. They will live together away from normal civilization to work on their romantic life.

Two questions that appeared in the trailer of the new reality show explained the concept. It read:

“Can four homesteaders bring their urban partners to the wild side? Will their love survive?”

When will 'Love Off the Grid’ premiere?

The reality series is all set to premiere on January 30, Sunday, on discovery+. The number of episodes is still unknown.

If viewers don’t have the channel, then they can opt for several streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream. The episodes will be made available on the network’s website after the premiere.

What to expect from the new show

From the producers of Will love find a way even in the wild?From the producers of #90DayFiance #LoveOfftheGrid is an all-new series where four city-dwellers are giving up their homes to pursue love in the wilderness. Stream it on #discoveryplus , coming January 30th. Will love find a way even in the wild?From the producers of #90DayFiance, #LoveOfftheGrid is an all-new series where four city-dwellers are giving up their homes to pursue love in the wilderness. Stream it on #discoveryplus, coming January 30th. https://t.co/9Tr16sDn3U

Love Off the Grid is a romantic reality series and fans can expect a lot of intimate and steamy chemistry on screen.

The couples will help their urban partners adjust to life in the wild where they will have no modern luxuries, from air conditioning to indoor plumbing. The preview showed one participant bathing outside, while another has hunted frogs for dinner.

One of them was seen saying:

"The great thing about not having a bunch of people on the mountain, you can take a shower outside. I love showering outside.”

Another said:

“Living out here, it's definitely hard to entertain a date."

Angela was then seen justifying her decision to live off the grid. She said that this helps in making her own decisions and living the way she wants to.

Angela questioned:

"Living off-grid, I'm the boss of whatever I need to do in my life, but what is life without love?"

While all the couples were seen having a hard time adjusting, Joseph and Myesha were shown to be more compatible and comfortable in each other’s company.

Meanwhile, Love Off the Grid, from the producers of 90 Day Fiance, premieres next Sunday on discovery+.

Edited by Danyal Arabi