Who was Jason Hitch? '90 Day Fiance' star dies of COVID-19 at 45

Reality TV star Jason Hitch reportedly passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, after a tough battle with COVID-19. Best remembered for appearing on the TLC show 90 Day Fiance, he was just 45 at the time of his passing.

The news of Jason’s untimely demise was confirmed to TMZ by his sister, Shannon. She mentioned that the TV personality was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and suffered from various complications related to the disease.

A spokesperson from TLC talked to Entertainment Weekly and issued an official statement regarding the tragic news:

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

Jason took his last breath in the ICU of a hospital in Florida surrounded by his family and loved ones. Although Shannon confirmed that her brother did not suffer from any pre-existing health conditions, she mentioned that he died due to COVID and “other factors.”

A look into the life of Jason Hitch

Jason Hitch was an army veteran and reality TV personality. He appeared on the second season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance in 2014, at the age of 38.

He met 23-year-old Cassia Tavares on the show and the pair tied the knot that same year. The latter moved from Brazil to the U.S. to be with Jason. Meanwhile, Jason traveled to Brazil to help his wife with her relocation to Spring Hill, Florida.

In one of the initial episodes, Jason expressed his overwhelming desire to keep his partner happy:

“I don’t think I’m going to sleep at all for the next 90 days because I’m going to walk around thinking, ‘What am I going to do to keep her happy?'”

The couple enjoyed a good time together in the U.S. but decided to call it quits in 2017; they finalized their divorce in 2018. Speaking about his separation, Jason Hitch told Radar Online that the duo will continue to remain friends despite parting ways:

“A successful relationship is communication, physical attraction and doing whatever it takes. Right now it’s time to go in different directions. I think we’ll remain friends. She knows I have her best interests at heart.”

His sister told TMZ that he served as a first lieutenant in the army reserves in Florida and called him:

"A true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men."

Jason Hitch will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and fans but will be remembered for his work in TLC as well as the army.

