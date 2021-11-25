Who is Tammy Slaton's new boyfriend? TLC star opens up on love life

Tammy Slaton has reportedly started dating a new man named Phillip following her split from former partner Jerry Sykes. The 1000 lb Sisters star opened up about her relationship in a new teaser for the show.

She said the duo started dating after they met online a few months ago and her new beau came to visit her in Kentucky despite being based in Las Vegas. Tammy also mentioned that she is looking forward to having a long future with Phillip:

"Phillip and I are together. That's my man. I'm his woman. I can see a long life with Phillip. Even though we just met, it feels like I've known him forever."

Philip has also addressed Tammy as his “soulmate” on his personal Instagram account and even hinted at the possibility of an engagement in the future.

Meet Tammy Slaton's new beau, Phillip Redmond

Tammy Slaton's boyfriend, Phillip, is known as 'The BBW King' on social media (Image via TheBBWKing/Instagram)

Phillip Redmond is a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas, also known as ‘The BBW (Big Beautiful Women) King’ on social media. He recently went viral online for speaking about his preference for bigger women.

In one of his TikTok videos, Phillip explained that he is looking for women above 300 lbs. The caption of the video read:

“If I married you at 450 and you get down to 299, just know am out. See ya.”

Phillip previously appeared on Dr. Phil to discuss his specific preference for women and how it altered his relationship with his brother. He gained further attention after he started dating 1000 lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton.

The pair reportedly started interacting on TikTok and decided to meet after a few flirty interactions on social media. Tammy revealed that she spent a weekend together with Phillip, but they are likely maintaining a long distance relationship due to their geographical differences.

Tammy Slaton also said that Phillip makes her “happy” and she likes “everything” about her new boyfriend:

"Meeting Phillip for the first time, I mean, it was great. We talked and held hands and just watched TV, and got to know each other. I like everything about him. I like how he makes me feel. Like, he makes me happy. And I can honestly say this is happiness."

Tammy Slaton also clarified that Phillip’s online personality does not define him as a person:

"Yes, he does have a persona on the internet, but it doesn't define who he is. So he likes big girls. He's just a supporter. And he knows very well that I'm on a weight loss journey. And he's okay with it. He's all for me losing weight and getting healthier. No, he don't want me to get under 300, and I'm fine with that."

Meanwhile, Tammy Slaton’s brother Chris expressed his doubts over his sister’s new relationship. He shared that he felt Phillip only likes Tammy for her appearance.

Tammy and Phillip also sparked engagement rumors after Chris’ wife Brittany enquired about the same in the trailer. However, they have not addressed speculation about a possible engagement.

It remains to be seen if the duo will continue to maintain their relationship in the near future. TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters is currently airing every Monday at 10:00 pm (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish