How old is Penelope Disick? Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter's TikTok account reinstated after violating multiple guidelines

9-year-old Penelope Disick’s TikTok account was reportedly reinstated shortly after it was banned for multiple guideline violations. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's nine-year-old daughter is now going by the name @pandkourt on TikTok.

However, the bio of her account remains similar to the previous account and reads:

“Account managed by an adult. Can we get to 61.K please. Thank you guys so so mic [sic].”

bri @briannakovit penelope disick has finally arrived on tiktok thank god penelope disick has finally arrived on tiktok thank god https://t.co/sOiKYnQI2M

The videos on the account highlight glimpses of Penelope’s luxurious lifestyle and beauty routines. According to Page Six, one of the videos shows the child organizing a haul with products from Tatcha, Amass and Le Labo.

Although Penelope’s TikTok account is currently unverified, she has already amassed nearly 90,000 followers at the time of writing.

Why was Penelope Disick’s TikTok account banned?

Penelope Disick reportedly created a TikTok account under the name @blah445087 with the bio “Kourtney – Penelope. Account managed by an adult.” However, the account was immediately banned for “multiple community guidelines violations.”

The account shared a video showing Scott Disick’s adorable notes and messages to his daughter. Another video captured Penelope making organic matcha tea in Kourtney’s house. The videos came to light after it was shared on Instagram by podcast host Amanda Hirsh.

However, the sudden traffic on the account possibly led to it being noticed and taken down. The specific violated guidelines have not been mentioned but it is likely that it violated TikTok’s parental guidelines rules.

As per the regulations of the platform, all TikTok accounts for children under the age of 13 are to be created using ‘TikTok for Younger Users’:

“If we learn that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok for Younger Users, they will be removed.”

Following its initial removal, Penelope Disick’s TikTok account was reinstated on the platform. However, the Poosh founder is yet to address the situation surrounding her daughter’s social media activity.

Everything to know about Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick is currently 9 years old (Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Penelope Disick was born to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on July 8, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Currently 9 years old, she is growing up with elder brother Mason (11) and younger brother Reign (6).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

She has previously appeared on Flip It Like Disick and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She recently made news after her secret TikTok account was revealed in public.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan