Who is Hana Cross ? All about Scott Disick's rumored new girlfriend 

Scott Disick has been spotted with a new rumored partner, Hana Cross. The Daily Mail published photos of the two together leaving the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on November 8.

Scott Disick (38) was previously with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter, Amelia Hamlin. The former couple was reported to have separated two months earlier in September. Furthermore, as per PEOPLE magazine, Scott was also linked to Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Hana Cross was previously linked to David and Victoria Beckham's 22-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham. They reportedly separated in 2019, after almost a year-long relationship.

Everything there is to know about Hana Cross

Hana Cross is a model who has worked internationally with brands like Nasty Gal, Balenciaga, Asos, Fendi, and TopShop. As per multiple sources, she has been associated with modeling agencies like Select Model Management, The Lions, and Premium Models. However, in California, it seems that she's represented by the Storm Los Angeles agency.

She is also known to use her Instagram platform, with over 228,000 followers, to further her modeling career and collaborations with brands.

The London native was reportedly born on September 7, 1997. Several publications have also claimed that Hana Cross attended school in Chipping Campden. However, she reportedly graduated from London High School in 2014-2015.

Although her Instagram shows her in several European locations like the UK, Paris, and Italy, she seems to be living in California most of the time. This is plausible, considering the recent development of her being spotted with Disick.

In September, the Daily Mail reported that Hana Cross was rumored to be dating Twist actor, Rafferty Law. The alleged pair attended the 24th GQ Men of the Year awards together. Before that, Cross was linked to models like Lexi Woods and Alex Lee Aillon. The model also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

