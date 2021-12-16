Who is Nyonisela Sioh? All about Nene Leakes' new boyfriend as RHOA star is reportedly dating again after husband's death

Nene Leakes is reportedly dating African businessman Nyonisela Sioh, just three months after her husband Gregg Leakes passed away due to colon cancer. The duo sparked dating rumors earlier this month after being spotted together at several events.

More recently, the RHOA star took to Instagram to share pictures with her rumored beau from her 54th birthday bash in Atlanta. While the reality star looked glamorous in a velvety maroon jumpsuit, her new beau donned a lavender suit with a white V-neck T-shirt and brown shoes.

In the photos, the new pair can be seen high in spirits and exchanging smiles while enjoying the party.

Following the birthday gathering, Nene Leakes also promoted Nyonisela Sioh’s upcoming business venture on her social media.

Reports suggest the duo were first introduced by Nene’s RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas. However, it is not known when the pair started dating. The couple is yet to officially confirm their relationship.

Meet Nene Leakes’ rumored boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh

Nyonisela Sioh is a businessman, designer and professional tailor (Image via Nyoni Couture/Instagram)

Nyonisela Sioh is a businessman and designer from Liberia. He is the owner of a couture suit company called Nyoni Couture based in Charlotte, North Carolina. His company delivers customized men’s clothing and also specializes in styling for weddings and special events.

He has more than 100K followers on Instagram and recently garnered media attention after his rumored relationship with Nene Leakes came to light.

Sioh is also a professional tailor and conducts personalized tailoring sessions across Atlanta as well as destinations like Paris, Brussels, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among others. He is set to conduct a new tailoring session in Miami from December 17 to 20, 2021.

How long was Nene Leakes married to Gregg Leakes?

Gregg and Nene Leakes married twice in 1997 and 2013, respectively (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Gregg Leakes was a real estate investor and reality TV star who appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside his wife, Nene Leakes. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and appeared on the show to document their journey.

The pair divorced in 2011 but reconciled shortly after their separation. They exchanged their wedding vows for the second time in 2013 and stayed together until Gregg Leakes’ death on September 1.

The entrepreneur was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018 and his wife served as his primary caregiver. Gregg’s death left Nene heartbroken but she has reportedly decided to give love another chance with Nyonisela.

