What happened to Nene Leakes' husband? RHOA star makes heartbreaking announcement at night club

Nene Leakes' husband Gregg is "transitioning to the other side" after a prolonged battle with cancer. On Saturday, she was at the Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, GA, when a group of patrons took offense that she wouldn't give them a birthday shout-out.

While calling the bunch out, the RHOA star explained why she wasn't exactly in a celebratory mood. TMZ reported that Nene Leakes eventually extended birthday wishes, but not without giving a lowdown on how her husband Gregg won't be around for long.

She reportedly said:

"You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, 'Happy birthday.'”

What happened to Nene Leakes husband Gregg?

In 2018, he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer and since then has been in remission twice. When the couple first found out, it took a toll on their on-again-off-again relationship. They didn't know what hit them. However, both Nene Leakes and Gregg were able to pull through.

In an interview with US Weekly, Nene Leakes explained:

“I mean, it’s been like a roller coaster. There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone. Because, you know, he sleeps downstairs, I sleep upstairs, out of all the years we’ve ever been together, we’ve never done that before."

In June 2021, Gregg had to undergo surgery, following which he stayed in the hospital for six weeks.

A look at Nene and Gregg's relationship and kids

Nene Leakes and Gregg married in 1997 and divorced in 2011. Even though they remarried two years later, their relationship remained complicated. Rumors of them splitting up hit the headlines when she was spotted with another man. But Nene Leakes was quick to dismiss them, saying Gregg was okay with her flirting.

When Nene Leakes made her debut on Real Housewives of Atlanta, she and Gregg were raising her two sons, Bryson Bryant and Brentt Leakes.

