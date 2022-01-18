'Selling the Hamptons' cast list: Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree and others star in discovery+ show

In Selling the Hamptons, six real estate agents from Nest Seekers International will go head-to-head in a competitive real estate market to seal the deal. The show, which is a sequel to Netflix’s canceled series Million Dollar Beach House, will debut on January 20, 2022, on discovery+.

The trailer, which was released on December 31, 2021, shows young and ambitious East End-based realtors Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese ready to prove their mettle in cracking multi-million dollar deals on the luxurious listings of the Hamptons.

Here's a look at the members of the upcoming discovery+ reality series ahead of the show's premiere.

Cast list of Selling the Hamptons

Bianca D’Alessio

A New Yorker by birth, Bianca D’Alessio has sold over 40 new construction condominium developments across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester, and the Hamptons during her stint at Nest Seekers.

She manages $10B in pipeline and active new development sales inventory for Nest Seekers Development Marketing. In 2020, The Real Deal listed her among the top 20 residential brokers in New York. The real estate broker has also been on the pages of Forbes, Entrepreneur, Medium, the New York Times and The Real Deal.

J.B. Andreassi

A resident of Southampton, J.B. Andreassi has sold about 21 properties. He was even seen over on the Million Dollar Beach House, which aired on August 26, 2020, on Netflix. He was named in The Real Deal, The Wall Street Journal and 16 different media outlets in 2020.

Michael Fulfree

Michael Fulfree considers “customer satisfaction and service” paramount for his success. The former model turned real estate broker was also seen in Million Dollar Beach House alongside his friend J.B. Andreassi.

Prior to joining the real estate career, Fulfree modeled for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Diesel Jeans, Frankie Morello, and Alexander McQueen. In 2008, he was named Model of the Year.

Peggy Zabakolas

Peggy Zabakolas was seen in Million Dollar Listing New York before starring in Million Dollar Beach House in 2020. Apart from being a real-estate agent, Zabakolas is also an attorney. She is a member of the New York State bar with expertise in transactional law, property, contracts and zoning provisions.

Selling the Hamptons also includes other newly renowned brokers such as Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese.

The eight-episode documentary style series, Selling the Hamptons, will premiere on January 20, on discovery+.

