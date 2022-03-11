Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022: Lineup, tickets, how to buy, dates, and more

Cheyenne Frontier Days Festival announced the 2022 Frontier Nights entertainment lineup scheduled to take place through the last ten days of July. Billed as the “Daddy of ’em All,” the festival is slated from July 22-31.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is a 10-day western celebration, held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots. The festival ran during World Wars and the Great Depression despite tough finances when fans volunteered to keep it running.

The Frontier Nights show will be available from March 16 and purchased from here. The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 22 and continues through Sunday, July 31.

“We are excited to share this lineup for 2022 tonight,” Fox 32 quoted Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis as saying. “We worked hard to put the full lineup together so that fans would know who was coming each night.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days @CheFrontierDays Our 2022 lineup is HERE! 🎟️ Tickets on sale March 16! Who are you excited to see? Our 2022 lineup is HERE! 🎟️ Tickets on sale March 16! Who are you excited to see? https://t.co/rnJ3EZCCC4

The festival will kick off on Friday, July 22, with Jason Aldean. Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Kid Rock, and Koe Wetzel are other headliners.

Brooks & Dunn are slated to perform on the final night on Saturday, July 30. Additionally, Gabby Barrett, Chancey Williams, Russell Dickerson, Nelly, Night Ranger, Ian Munsick, Brett Kissell, Elvie Shane, and Jelly Roll will also perform.

Cheyenne Frontier 2022 Festival Lineup

Friday, July 22 — Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

Saturday, July 23 — Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

Sunday, July 24 — Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissell

Monday, July 25 — Professional Bull Riders

Tuesday, July 26 — Professional Bull Riders

Wednesday, July 27 — Kid Rock with Night Ranger

Thursday, July 28 — Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll & Nelly

Friday, July 29 — Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

Saturday, July 30 — Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

The 126-year old event also offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo, which brings the top pros who compete for over $1 million in prize money. The event was canceled for the first time in 124 years due to the pandemic and returned in 2021 with bigwigs like Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Maren Morrison, and Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani.

Edited by Srijan Sen