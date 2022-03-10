Superbloom Festival 2022: Lineup, dates tickets and, all you need to know

Superbloom announced its inaugural festival in Munich, Germany, slated for September 3 and 4. The festival will be headlined by Calvin Harris, David Guetta, and Megan Thee Stallion. A press release about the event, which will have eleven experience areas, said,

"[The festival] will offer something to discover, experience and interact with at every turn from art to fashion, science to sustainability, dance and acrobatics, among other activities."

The press release also said,

“Superbloom is more than just a music festival: the numerous experience areas offer something for all the senses.”

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased from here.

Superbloom Festival 2022 Full Lineup

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the artistst performing are - Alan Walker, Annenmay Kanterait, Ayra Starr, Beabadoobee, BHZ, Calvin Harris, Kaffkiez, Kurt Kromer, Labrassbanda, Lea, Leony, Marc Rebillet, Megan thee Stallion, Mimi Webb, Purple Disco Machine, Pxp Allstars, Rita Ora, Sam Ryder, Schmyt, Skepta, and Years and Years.

The artists performing on Sunday, September 4, 2022, are Glass Animals, 01099, Anne Marie, David Guetta, Dora Jar, Girl in Red, Joel Corry, Kaya Yanar, Kraftklub, Luna, Macklemore, Meduza, Roy Bianco and Die Abbrunzati Boys, Saint Jhn, Sigrid, Stromae, Tupoka Ogette, Willow, and Zoe Wees.

Apart from the performances, the festival site will also have experience areas where there will be workshops, talks, and other activities like roller skating and a beer garden. There will also be two days of art installations, talks, and dance performances.

The fest's website also notes that the Olympiapark and Olympiastadion grounds are ideally connected to the local public transport (MVV), enabling a great start to an unforgettable festival experience.

Later this year, Calvin Harris will also perform at the EXIT Festival, Creamfields South, Sziget, and the Belfast-based Belsonic. Megan Thee Stallion will also perform at the Glastonbury Festival. She is also set to perform at Wireless Festival, Roskilde, and Parklife this year.

Edited by Sabika