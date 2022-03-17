Limp Bizkit Spring Tour 2022 ticket details: Pre-sale, where to buy, dates and more

American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit announced their upcoming US Spring tour in support of their recent album Still Sucks, which was released in October 2021 and is their sixth album. The tour is slated for April and will go up to May.

The new album is Limp Bizkit’s first LP in 10 years after Gold Cobra which was released in 2011. The band consists of lead vocalist Fred Durst, Sam Rivers (bass), John Otto (drums), DJ Lethal, and Wes Borland (guitars).

The band will be joined by support acts during the tour including $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl, Yung Gravy and Dying Wish. Limp Bizkit released a new song after 7 years in September called Dad Vibes.

Limp Bizkit's 'Still Sucks' 2022 tour dates

The social media pre-sale will begin on March 17, 10 AM EDT. The official platinum presale will start on Friday, March 18 at 10 AM. Tickets for the general public will be available from March 18 10 AM EDT and can be purchased from the band's official website.

The detailed list of dates, along with who will perform, is given below. A key for the symbols used is also present.

April 28 — Tampa, FL at Hard Rock Live* ++

April 30 — Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live* ++

May 3 — Norfolk, VA at Chartway Arena*

May 4 — Roanoke, VA at Berglund Center*

May 6 — Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Casino* ++

May 7 — Wilkes-Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*

May 10 — Lowell, MA at Tsongas Center*

May 12 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena* ++

May 13 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden*

May 15 — Baltimore, MD at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena*

May 18 — Youngstown, OH at Covelli Centre^

May 19 — Saginaw, MI at The Dow Event Center^

May 21 — Gary, IN at Hard Rock Casino^ ++

May 22 — Green Bay, WI at Resch Center^

May 24 — Kansas City, MO at Cable Dahmer Arena^

May 26 — Loveland, CO at Budweiser Events Center

May 28 — Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas#

May 29 — Reno, NV at Reno Events Center#

May 31 — Ontario, CA at Toyota Arena#

*$not, Wargasm UK, Scowl

^Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm UK

#Dying Wish, Wargasm UK

++ NON AEG SHOW

More about Limp Bizkit

The band was formed in 1994 and has won several awards over the years. They were nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2002, including Best Hard Rock Performance for Nookie, Best Rock Album for Significant Other, and Best Hard Rock Performance for Take a Look around.

The band has also been nominated for three American Music Awards for Favorite Alternative Artist, and won one of them in 2002.

