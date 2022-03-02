Who is Tony Elizondo? All about Calibre 50's new lead singer 

Calibre 50 has now welcomed a new member to the band in the form of Tony Elizondo. The band held auditions for around a month before Elizondo joined as the new lead singer.

The group announced the news on social media with a photo of Tony with other bandmates and wrote,

“We begin a new era in our career as we welcome Tony Elizondo.”

Tony joined the band following the departure of frontman Eden Munoz in January 2021. Eden founded the group in 2010 and launched his solo career as well.

The group then held auditions for aspiring singers, searching for the next member to join Armando Ramos, Alejandro Gaxiola, and Erick Garcia.

Before joining the band, Elizondo also shared his audition on social media, saying that he was grateful for the experience and wrote,

“This was my audition for Calibre 50. I’m so happy to have just been able to be part of this competition, I already feel like a winner.”

Everything known about Tony Elizondo

Fans of Calibre 50 were heartbroken to hear of the departure of Eden Munroz. However, they were enthusiastic at the prospect of a new face that would be in charge of delighting everyone with his voice.

Calibre 50 attends the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena (Image via John Parra/Getty Images)

This is why there has been a lot of curiosity to learn more about Tony Elizondo, who is a new member of the band and has nabbed the position of a vocalist.

Currently, very little information is available about Tony, and according to several Mexican media outlets, he is a 20-year-old man from Monterrey.

Sources also say that he is experienced in the field of music as he has previously appeared at local businesses and parties. However, this would be his first major incursion at the national and international levels.

The audition and the new journey coincide with the band’s 12th anniversary. While speaking to Billboard, President of Andaluz Music Jesus Tirado said,

“We are celebrating 12 years of great success. A story is always written with different chapters so today we begin to write our next chapter. We are grateful to God for so many blessings, and to the public for all their support and unconditional love. We are sure that the story continues because the union and respect in our company are what has led us to be what we are today.”

Calibre 50 was founded back in 2010 in the city of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. The group’s first hit was El Tierno Se Fue in 2011, and they have recorded different styles of songs throughout their journey in the music industry.

