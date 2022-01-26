FNC Entertainment to hold City Tour Audition all over the country

Home to some of the biggest K-Pop groups, FNC Entertainment is on its way to create a brand new group - only from the best from all over the country.

FNC Entertainment will be organizing a statewide audition in Korea to find fresh talent. The City Tour Audition is searching for people who have grand aspirations and are passionate about what they do.

The auditions will take place over the course of 23 days, starting on February 3 in Seoul and traveling to 22 places, including the metropolitan region, Jeonnam, ChungCheong, and Gyeongnam.

More about FNC Entertainment's City Tour Audition

FNC Audition @FNC_Audition

FNC가 22개 도시로 여러분을 만나러 갑니다



- 오디션 개최 기간: 2022.02.03 (목) ~ 2022.02.26 (토)

- 지원 방법: 오디션 당일 현장 접수 (선착순으로 오디션 진행)



Unlike public auditions in the past, this one will take the form of a city tour, with local academies visiting small and medium-sized communities around the country.

The audition is open to anyone born between 2003 and 2011, regardless of nationality or gender. Individuals and organizations are welcome to apply, but successful applicants will be chosen individually even if they apply as a group.

On-site registration is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the auditions, and registration is only available one hour before the audition begins. Audition and registration timings may differ by region, so applicants should confirm ahead of time.

After the first national tour audition, the second closed audition will be held, followed by the final audition, and only those who pass each round will be notified of their acceptance within two weeks. Additionally, all successful candidates for the final audition will be offered trainee contracts and comprehensive training.

Meanwhile, the FNC City Tour Audition will be carried out in compliance with COVID-19 precautions, and the audition timetable may be altered based on the COVID-19 situation. You may find more information about the audition on FNC Entertainment's official website.

The label is a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and a music publishing house all rolled into one. F.T. Island, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, Cherry Bullet (under the sub-label FNC W), and P1Harmony are among the label's notable K-pop performers.

It also represents entertainers Jeong Hyeong-don, Lee Guk-joo, and Lee Se-young, as well as actors Jung Hae-in, Jung Jin-young, Lee Dong-gun, Park Gwang-hyun, Sung Hyuk, Kim Won-hee, and Kim Yeon-seo.

