Who is Rayna Foss? Former Coal Chamber bassist has been missing for several months

Former Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss has reportedly been missing since the summer of 2021. The New Orleans police stated that she was reported missing by Coal Chamber’s home manager and was last seen on 7 September 2021.

Rayna's description that is currently provided is 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. Any individual with information on Foss’ current whereabouts is requested to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Everything known about Rayna Foss

Born on 26 August 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia, she is one of the most popular and iconic bassists of her generation. She became a familiar name after joining the California-based metal band Coal Chamber.

Rayna was a dance teacher before joining the Coal Chamber. Interestingly, she did not have plans to be a bassist or band member.

Rayna Foss was married to Morgan Rose. The pair first met while the former was playing guitar in Coal Chamber’s first two albums and tours. They tied the knot in 1998.

Foss and Rose welcomed a daughter, Moray Rose. However, the couple separated in 2003.

Morgan Rose is a founding member of the Atlanta-based metal band Sevendust and vice president of Imagen Records. He also had his own line of clothing called Alien Freak War.

Rayna Foss is reportedly 51 years old and her net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million. She accumulated most of her wealth as a member of the Coal Chamber.

Further details on Rayna Foss’ family and educational background are yet to be revealed.

A brief foray into Coal Chamber

Coal Chamber was a nu-metal band formed by Dez Fafara and Meegs Rascon in 1993. The group disbanded in 2003 and reunited from 2011 to 2016.

Jon Tor was the group’s first drummer but was then replaced by Mike Cox. However, the band was completed after Rayna Foss joined.

Their first debut album, Coal Chamber, was released in 1997 followed by Chamber Music two years later. Their third album, Dark Days, was released in spring 2002 while their last album, Rivals, arrived in 2015. Shortly after, the group disbanded in 2016.

