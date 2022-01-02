What is Bobby Bones' net worth? Fortune explored as radio personality quits 'American Idol'

Bobby Bones has announced his exit from American Idol. The popular radio and television personality revealed on December 31 through an Instagram post that he would not return as a mentor for the upcoming 20th season of the reality show.

While taking part in a Q&A on social media, Bones revealed that he is not in the American Idol promos for this season as his contract with the new season won’t let him do that.

The Nashville star first appeared as a mentor in the 16th season of the show in 2018. He eventually became a full-time mentor for the next three seasons.

American Idol Season 20 is all set to premiere on February 27 on ABC. Alongside Ryan Seacrest as the host, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return to the judges' panel.

Bobby Bones is worth millions

Bobby Bones has signed a contract for another show (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Born Bobby Estell, he is mostly known as the host of The Bobby Bones Show at KISS-FM in Austin, TX. He also emerged as the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 27 with partner Sharna Burgess.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 41-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $7 million. Bones’ work on radio and television in all these years has helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth.

Bobby purchased a penthouse condo in Nashville, Tennessee, for $1.19 million in 2014. Bones sold the property for $2.85 million in October 2021.

It is a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, with a 3,183 sq. ft. loft. The penthouse unit has two fireplaces, exposed brick, wooden beams, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.

There is a chef’s kitchen with a lined gas stove alongside attached garage parking for multiple vehicles, a private entry, and an elevator going directly to the penthouse floor.

However, further details on Bobby’s assets, including properties, cars, and other items, are yet to be disclosed.

Bobby Bones became a familiar name as the host of The Bobby Bones Show. It is heard by around 9.2 million listeners a week on more than 150 radio stations in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

